Register
11:31 GMT05 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Caution Radiation

    Scientists Improve Available Material for Visualisation of Radiation

    © CC BY 2.0 / Benjamin Deutsch / X-ray
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202011051081017959-scientists-improve-available-material-for-visualisation-of-radiation/

    Researchers from the Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) and their Chinese counterparts have developed an optical material that provides for the visualisation of radiation.

    The studied type of inorganic oxide glass can be widely used in various fields of photonics and optoelectronics.

    The study results were published in the Journal of Luminescence.

    Scintillators are materials that emit visible light when excited by charged particles. These materials are indispensable in the development of radiation detectors and dosimeters, as well as in medical optoelectronics, security systems and several other areas, TPU researchers explained.

    According to the researchers, one of the most promising scintillators is multi-component glass with a high content of rare-earth ions. Its main competitors in this niche, inorganic single-crystals, are still far superior to glass in terms of efficiency, but are extremely cost and labour-intensive to manufacture.

    The technology, jointly developed by TPU researchers and their Chinese colleagues, makes it possible to obtain multi-component glass scintillators with a light output of around 60 percent relative to bismuth orthogermanate crystals, Bi4Ge3O12 (BGO), which are now common on the market.

    “Multi-component amorphous systems have a high dissolving capacity compared to rare-earth ions, which makes it possible to create an optical material with high transparency and moisture resistance. The 63.9% level of integral scintillation efficiency we have achieved with respect to crystalline analogues raises the hope that such glasses will find wider application in optoelectronics,” Damir Valiev, an associate professor of the TPU Department of Materials Science, said.

    The system of ABS-BGP (Al2O3–B2O3–SiO2–BaCO3-Gd2O3–P2O5) boroxylate composition activated by Tb3+ ions was chosen as the basis for the glass. According to the researchers, the main result is the discovery of an optimal level of Tb3+ ions in ABS-BGP glasses, which is about 10% of the molar concentration.

    The data obtained, as noted by TPU researchers, can be used in the future to produce highly efficient radiation systems and ionising radiation detectors, including promising fibre optic detectors with spatial resolution. The researchers are confident that the use of the new technology will significantly reduce the cost of such devices as medical computerised tomography scanners and many others.
    The study was carried out together with specialists from Changchun University of Science and Technology (CUST). In the future, the research team plans to continue studying the multi-component glasses with variable composition.

    Tags:
    technology, visualisation, Radiation, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Biden supporter carries an American flag across the parking lot where US presidential nominee for the Democrats, Joe Biden, will hold his 2020 US presidential election night event as a drive-in rally because of coronavirus restrictions, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, 3 November 2020.
    Between Voting and Protesting: Election Day in the United States
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse