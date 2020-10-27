Crew Dragon Manned Spacecraft Launch to ISS Scheduled for November 14, NASA Says

According to the statement, NASA and SpaceX's first crew rotation mission is targeted for November 14, at 7:49 p.m. EST Saturday.
"NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch the agency’s astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy," NASA said.
Earlier, NASA reported that the launch of the spacecraft to the ISS would take place no earlier than early to mid-November.
