Register
20:52 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Medic Examines a Volunteer After Coronavirus Trials in the N.N. Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital

    Convalescent Plasma Therapy of Little Benefit for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients - Study

    © RIA Novosti . Russian Defence Ministry
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (219)
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/03/1080046409_0:-1:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_18b38a8bf2f8d248b14534f32481ca1f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010231080864098-convalescent-plasma-therapy-of-little-benefit-for-hospitalized-covid-19-patients---study/

    According to a new medical study, the therapeutic injection of the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19, which contains the antibodies their body used to combat the infection, does little to help hospitalized patients fight off the virus.

    Touted for a brief moment as a potentially new treatment for COVID-19, a recent study has cast fresh doubts on the use of convalescent plasma to try and help patients recover from the illness more effectively.

    The study was carried out in 39 public and private hospitals across India on 464 adults who were admitted between April 22 and July 14. The results were published on Thursday in the British Medical Journal.

    According to the report, the researchers split the patients into two random groups, one of which received two transfusions of convalescent plasma 24 hours apart; the other did not. The transfusions were of blood taken from COVID-19 patients who survived and included the antibodies their bodies produced to fight off the virus. 

    After seven days, those who received transfusions saw some improvements in terms of symptoms, including signs their bodies were fighting off the virus, but these improvements did not translate into a reduction in deaths or in progression to severe disease by 28 days.

    "The ... trial was able to show a small effect on the rate at which patients were able [to] rid themselves of the virus, but this was not enough to improve their recovery from the disease,"  Simon Clarke, an expert on cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, told Reuters on Friday. "In simple terms, there were no clinical benefits to the patients.”

    According to an editorial accompanying the release of the paper, Elizabeth B. Pathak, who is the president of the Women's Institute for Independent Social Enquiry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and who was not affiliated with the study, noted the coronavirus antibodies arrived and did their job, but because plasma infusions also carry a risk of blood clots, the therapy actually made COVID-19 worse at the same time.

    “Convalescent plasma did exactly what the investigators hoped it would do, yet there was no net clinical benefit to patients,” Pathak wrote. She noted that COVID-19 is “a life threatening thrombotic disorder,” meaning it causes blood to thicken and clot, and the primary purpose of giving people plasma infusions is to treat acute bleeding and bleeding disorders - conditions in which it would be good if blood thickened. 

    In late August, the US Food and Drug Administration approved convalescent plasma treatment for emergency use in hospitalized patients; however, the agency only said the treatment may be effective in “lessening the severity or shortening the length of COVID-19 illness in some hospitalized patients.” 

    US President Donald Trump nonetheless lauded the new therapy as a miracle treatment, claiming it would reduce mortality rates by as much as 35%.

    Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba, told Sputnik at the time the verdict was still out on plasma therapy and more studies needed to be done, but that the drive to find new therapies quickly was understandable.

    “I agree with the idea we’re in kind of unchartered territory right now and in the need of being able to get vaccines and therapeutics out to folks as quickly as possible, because we do not have time on our side,” Kindrachuk told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on August 25. “The unfortunate side is, I think, the presentation of this being a miracle or a potential cure. We have already seen with data that has been presented that there may be some benefit, but we don’t know how solid that benefit is.”

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (219)

    Related:

    ‘Wasn’t That Drastic Change’: COVID-19 Plasma Treatment Touted by Trump Not ‘Miracle’ Cure
    Top Indian Biomedical Research Body finds Plasma Therapy not Effective in Reducing COVID Mortality
    US University Warns Students May Intend to Contract COVID-19 to Sell Antibody-Rich Plasma
    Tags:
    medical study, therapy, plasma, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse