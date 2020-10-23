Register
19:23 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Satellite Moon Earth

    Shetland Islands Space Base Cleared for Launch After Lockheed Martin Confirms Move

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080526088_0:0:1279:719_1200x675_80_0_0_911337129a8bcc6911086f2f21a19f53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010231080860967-shetland-islands-space-base-cleared-for-launch-after-lockheed-martin-confirms-move/

    The Shetland Space Centre could see up to 30 rocket launches per year carrying satellites of up to 600 kg in weight into orbit following the decision by Lockheed Martin's UK division. The remote far northern location of the Shetland Islands would avoid rockets overflying built-up areas.

    Plans for a new space centre on the UK's remote Shetland islands have had a boost after US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin said it would base its operations there.

    The decision followed approval from the UK Space Agency approved Lockheed Martin’s request to use £23.5 million in grant money to transfer its UK Pathfinder Launch operation to the future Shetland Space Centre (SSC).

    SSC chief executive Frank Strang and Lockheed Martin UK Executive Nik Smith announced the move on Thursday.

    “The UK is in a space race with other countries in Europe and beyond, such as Norway, Sweden and New Zealand, to supply payload space in a rapidly growing international market, and we intend to exploit our favourable geographical position to meet this demand," Strang said.

    Smith added: "The transfer of our UK spaceflight operations to Shetland will not only broaden launch options available in the UK, but also ensure the economic benefits of these endeavours are felt more widely.”

    And a Lockheed Martin UK spokesman said the company's goal was to offer Britain's leading small satellite industry "a direct end to end route to launch" entirely within the UK.

    The British and devolved Scottish governments lauded the economic benefits set to flow from the deal.

    "The creation of the Shetland Space Centre is incredibly exciting and a real boost for the local economy," said Scotland Office Minister Iain Stewart “Our investment in Scottish spaceports is creating hundreds of secure and skilled jobs for people in Scotland."

    Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee added: “This is an extremely exciting time for the emerging space sector globally, and Scotland is situated at the very forefront of this."

    The site at Lamba Ness on the island of Unst - the northernmost inhabited place in the UK - could create or support 600 jobs across the archipelago by 2024, according to the SSC board.

    The planned vertical launch pad would handle rockets capable of launching satellites from 30 kg to 600 kg into orbit, up to 30 times per year. The remote Shetlands location would would avoid launch vehicles passing over populated areas.

    The SSC will not be the UK's first satellite launch pad, however. A space hub is set for development near Tongue in Sutherland, a county in the northern Highlands, from which UK firm Orbex could make up to 12 launches a year of its Prime rocket starting in 2022. The new Orbex rocket design and production centre Forres near Inverness could employ 130 people.

    Esrange
    © CC BY 3.0 / DLR Picture / TEXUS 50 launched with a VSB-30 rocket
    Sweden Banks on Satellite Launch to Become 'Europe's Hot Spot'
    Lockheed Martin was originally planning to use Space Hub Sutherland before it settled on the Shetlands site, but McKee and British Science Minister Amanda Solloway were optimistic that both space centres would be a success

    “We want the UK to be the best place in Europe to launch satellites, attracting innovative businesses from all over the world and creating hundreds of high-skilled jobs," Solloway said. “The potential to have multiple spaceports in Scotland demonstrates the scale of our ambition, and I want to support the industry by pressing ahead with our plans in this challenging time."

    At the other end of the country, Virgin Orbit plans to begin 'horizontal' satellite launches from the Spaceport Cornwall facility at Newquay international Airport. The firm's LauncherOne rocket will be flown to the edge of the stratosphere at 35,000 feet (11,000 metres) altitude under the belly of a former Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 airliner christened Cosmic Girl, where it will be released and ignited to carry a payload of up to 200 kg into orbit.

    With a large share of the global small satellite production in the UK already, Spaceport Cornwall is projected to create 480 jobs nationwide by 2028, and bring new business to the 58-year-old Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station on the south coast of Cornwall.

    Related:

    NATO Secretary-General Confirms Germany's Ramstein Base Will Host New Allied Space Centre
    Two US Satellites Fail to Enter Orbit Due to Abnormal Situation, Source Tells Sputnik
    Launch of Delta IV Rocket With Satellite Made by US Intelligence Aborted Seconds Before Lift-Off
    Tags:
    Rockets, Satellites, Cornwall, Scotland, Lockheed Martin, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse