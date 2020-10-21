Register
14:15 GMT21 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Detail of bone tissue

    New Russian-Developed Material to Restore All Bone Tissue Elements

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080838457_0:68:1281:788_1200x675_80_0_0_e244d63b6fe081674081494a13101ecf.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010211080838336-new-russian-developed-material-to-restore-all-bone-tissue-elements/

    A pioneering new biomaterial for the treatment of osteoporosis has been developed by a scientific team with the participation of biologists from Samara University. According to the researchers, the practical application of this material will allow recovery of not only the lost mineral components of bone tissue, but also organic ones.

    Osteoporosis is a chronic disease accompanied by a progressive reduction in the mineral density of bone tissue. It causes increased bone fragility and the risk of bone fracture. According to scientists, osteoporosis is the fourth most deadly illness after cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

    The research team from Samara National Research University, Samara State Medical University and the International Interuniversity Research Laboratory for Tissue Engineering (IIRL TE) has developed a unique new material for the correction of osteoporosis treatment – Hydroxyapatite (HAp), obtained using a patented technology “Lioplast”.

    “The currently-used hydroxyapatite contains only a mineral component. The uniqueness of the material we have developed lies in its composition, namely in the content of not only mineral components but also organic ones. The new material allows us to restore lost mineral components of bone tissue to correct the treatment of osteoporosis, and also the organic component which is the 'skeleton' of all biotissues”, Associate Professor of the Department of Laser and Biotechnical Systems at Samara National Research University and Deputy Scientific Director of IIRL TE, Elena Timchenko said.

    According to the professor, the technology for obtaining HAp was improved and its quality evaluated using the Advanced Raman Spectroscopy Method. The researchers noted that there are no analogues of such materials for the treatment of osteoporosis in the world.

    Scientists also reported that they carried out experimental studies on the composition of bone in osteoporosis, having analysed specific features of bone structure changes in different osteoporosis variants ranging from primary to secondary.

    “Primary osteoporosis is considered when the reasons for its development are unknown. Secondary osteoporosis occurs when the human body has diseases. As a result of our research, we have developed criteria for individual treatment of different types of osteoporosis with HAp”, Timchenko commented.

    Composite implants made by 3D printing
    © Photo : Tomsk Polytechnic University
    Like the Real Thing: Why Should Implants Pose as Living Tissues?
    According to the researchers, the obtained results allow the development of set of methods for assessing the individual state of bone tissue at the pre-clinical stage in the application of new biomaterial (HAp) to prevent osteoresorption (resorption of bone tissue) in terrestrial conditions as well as in micro-gravity.

    Zero gravity during space flight causes a specific loss of bone mass, leading to osteoporosis.

    The results of the study were published in the Journal of Optical Technology.

    Tags:
    science, tissue, bones, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Pin-Up Guidelines for Those Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse