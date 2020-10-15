Twitter Investigating Massive Outage as Users in US, Europe Report Problems

Social media users have reported issues while using Twitter, the Downdetector website showed on early Friday.
In total, over 50,000 complaints were made between around 5.15 pm EST (9.15 pm GMT) and 6:30 p.m. About 60 percent have had trouble with the website, while 27 percent had difficulty using the platform on their iPhone or iPad apps.
Most netizens have experienced issues with loading their Twitter feed, or have received empty notifications on their devices.
Am I the only having issues loading twitter??— ASO OKE &LACE VENDOR🇳🇬 (@wuragold2) October 15, 2020
I can’t even quote tweet this!!! the SAME THING IS HAPPENING TO ME! twitter must be having issues! 😩😩😑— hannah🔜edclv (@hanonacloud) October 15, 2020
#twitterdown? pic.twitter.com/izXd0rggP2— Jason Nellis (@jasonnellis) October 15, 2020
Twitter has said it is investigating into the irregularity with the platform's APIs.
