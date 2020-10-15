Register
12:19 GMT15 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump tosses face masks to the crowd as he takes the stage for a campaign rally, his first since being treated for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, U.S., October 12, 2020.

    Herd Immunity COVID-19 Strategies a 'Dangerous Fallacy', Open Letter Says Amid Looming Second Wave

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080760556_0:133:3072:1861_1200x675_80_0_0_2ea22c09bd2373561b41803097e0e271.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010151080776470-herd-immunity-covid-19-strategies-a-dangerous-fallacy-open-letter-says-amid-looming-second-wave/

    The document will also be launched at the 16th World Congress on Public Health Programme 2020 and calls on leaders to "act decisively and urgently" to implement effective measures to control the spread of the pandemic amid fears of a second global outbreak of the disease.

    Using herd immunity to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by the scientific evidence", 80 researchers wrote in an open letter published by medical journal The Lancet on Thursday.

    The authors of the John Snow Memorandum letter made the comments amid growing fears of a second pandemic wave and over 1m deaths globally.

    The letter was signed by researchers with knowledge on public health, epidemiology, sociology, virology and infectious disease, psychiatry, health policy and other disciplines.

    According to the authors, governments may need to continue imposing restrictions in the short term to tackle "ineffective" pandemic responses and prevent further lockdown measures.

    "The purpose of these restrictions is to effectively suppress SARS-CoV-2 infections to low levels that allow rapid detection of localised outbreaks and rapid response through efficient and comprehensive find, test, trace, isolate, and support systems so life can return to near-normal without the need for generalised restrictions," it read.

    Protecting economies was "inextricably" linked to controlling the pandemic, they added, despite acknowledging widespread mistrust and demoralisation was growing among the public.

    A second wave had renewed public interest in alleged herd immunity approaches, but such strategies were slammed as "flawed", the letter added.

    Uncontrolled transmissions of COVID-19 in young groups posed "significant ill-health and death" to whole populations as it was "impossible and highly unethical" to restrict the disease to parts of society, it read.

    The authors added measures to protect vulnerable groups were essential but complementary to holistic strategies, and warned that there was no evidence for immunity against coronavirus, resulting in repeat outbreaks over many years. Suppression and control of the pandemic was needed until a vaccine could be developed, it continued.

    Additional strains on global workforces could overwhelm healthcare systems, many whom have died while fighting the outbreaks or facing trauma of practising "disaster medicine", the authors wrote.

    “The evidence is very clear: controlling community spread of COVID-19 is the best way to protect our societies and economies until safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics arrive within the coming months. We cannot afford distractions that undermine an effective response; it is essential that we act urgently based on the evidence,” it concluded.

    The letter comes after a further study on Monday found that patients with no immune disorders were infected twice by the disease, citing a 25-year-old man in Nevada ill with two separate strains of the virus, among others.

    Concerns over herd immunity spiked after US president Donald Trump claimed he was immune for "maybe a long time" after being discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Centre on last week after contracting COVID-19.

    To date, SARS-CoV-2 has infected over 38.5m people, resulting in nearly 1.1m deaths globally, according to data.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Sparked Biggest Downturn In Oil And Gas Industry 'Since The Great Depression', OPEC Says
    Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Strokes, Neurological Illness, UK Lancet Clinical Study Finds
    Gaslighting WHO? The Lancet Slams Trump's 'Factually Incorrect' Threats Amid Int'l COVID-19 Efforts
    Diplomatic Immunity? COVID-19 Can Reinfect Patients, Study Shows After Trump Says He's 'COVID-Free'
    Tags:
    Lancet Journal, The Lancet, pandemic, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Sickening Smooch
    Sickening Smooch
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse