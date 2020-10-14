Russian Oxygen Generation System Fails on Space Station, Crew Says

Oxygen generation system failures happen on the ISS, but the station has oxygen reserves.
A Russian cosmonaut told a specialist from the Mission Control Centre in the Moscow Region that the Electron-VM OGS installed in the Russian Zvezda module had failed.
As if an air leak wasn't enough. Russian media reports that the oxygen production system, Electron-VM, failed in the #Zvezda module. There is no reason to be worry yet, such things happen from time to time, and are usually being successfully fixed. https://t.co/IWhHNpoFPO pic.twitter.com/No7xkHaVPP— Katya Pavlushchenko (@katlinegrey) October 14, 2020
The American segment of the space station has its own oxygen generation system.
Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as NASA astronauts Christopher Cassidy and Kathleen Rubins, are currently working on the ISS.
