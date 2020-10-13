Apple Presents Its 5G-Enabled iPhone 12

Apple Inc unveiled its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 on Tuesday.
The new smartphone has a 6.1-inch display, flat sides with a flush display, similar to the iPhone 5 version. iPhone 12 "mini" has a 5.4-inch screen.
The new phone comes in five colours: black, white, red, green and blue.
The price of the iPhone 12 starts at $799 and its "mini" version at $699.
The company also announced a HomePod Mini smart speaker which offers options such as allowing it to be used by multiple users in a home as well as sending information to car-based systems.
Users have been sharing some details about the newly released iPhone on Twitter.
Meet the #iPhone12Mini - $699— Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) October 13, 2020
The Smallest, Lightest, Fastest 5G phone in the World!
5 Colors
MagSafe
A14 Bionic
5.4" Super Retina XDR
Dual-camera System
4K 60fps Recording
Aluminium Design
Ceramic Shield
Smart HDR 3
IP68 Rating#AppleEvent #iPhone12 #iPhone12Series pic.twitter.com/2PzctMsvwb
iPhone 12 Camera Details: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/A0NAzIxJZG— GadgetsBoy (@GadgetsBoy) October 13, 2020
MagSafe for iPhone 12 #AppleEvent #iPhone12 pic.twitter.com/i5EpKk4VMU— Akhil Yerabati (@justaguyintech) October 13, 2020
