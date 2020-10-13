Register
06:50 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn for a campaign rally that the White House is calling a peaceful protest in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

    Diplomatic Immunity? COVID-19 Can Reinfect Patients, Study Shows After Trump Says He's 'COVID-Free'

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080733381_0:106:3112:1856_1200x675_80_0_0_c8ad4d5129f4ad6aceb51c29930f0a49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010131080750150-diplomatic-immunity-covid-19-can-reinfect-patients-study-shows-after-trump-says-hes-covid-free-/

    Patients infected with the disease are recommended to continue taking "serious precautions" such as social distancing, face coverings and handwashing, among others, a major study from a medical journal revealed.

    A person in the United States with no immune disorders or underlying conditions was infected twice by COVID-19, a Lancet study has revealed.

    Queen Elizabeth II is seen with printed medical masks on the Pound banknotes
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Can Cash Give You Covid? Virus Can Remain on Money and Mobile Phones For a Month, New Research Says
    The Lancet Infections Diseases journal research is the first to confirm evidence of COVID-19 reinfection in the US.

    According to the study, a man aged 25 in Nevada was infected with two separate strains of SARS-CoV-2 within 48 hours and tested negative between the infections, indicating previous exposure to the virus may not guarantee total immunity.

    But the second infection resulted in a more severe case, requiring hospitalisation with oxygen support, it continued.

    “There are still many unknowns about SARS-CoV-2 infections and the immune system’s response, but our findings signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily protect against future infection,” Mark Pandori PhD of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine said.

    He added that despite more research being required, potential reinfections could have "significant implications" for immunity against COVID-19, namely as no effective vaccine has been found.

    Genome sequencing of both viral samples took place in April and June to confirm the separate strains of COVID-19.

    Roughly four separate cases of coronavirus reinfections were confirmed in the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Belgium and Ecuador.

    According to the study, the case in Ecuador may have resulted in worse symptoms in the first infection due the presence of antibodies, as seen in diseases such as SARS-CoV betacoronavirus and dengue fever.

    “Overall, there is a lack of comprehensive genomic sequencing of positive COVID-19 cases both in the USA and worldwide, as well as a lack of screening and testing, which limits the ability of researchers and public health officials to diagnose, monitor, and obtain genetic tracking for the virus,” Pandori added.

    Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale University added that as more reinfections surfaced, the scientific community could better understand how the body protects from the virus and how “frequently natural infections with SARS-CoV-2 induce that level of immunity".

    "This information is key to understanding which vaccines are capable of crossing that threshold to confer individual and herd immunity,” Iwasaki said.

    The findings come just after US President Donald Trump was released from the Walter Reed Medical Centre after being treated for coronavirus since his admission on Friday.

    The US president claimed he was 'probably' free of the virus and felt "in great shape" after his hospital discharge, but the new research shows he could potentially be at risk despite stating he was immune for "maybe a long time".

    Related:

    Gaslighting WHO? The Lancet Slams Trump's 'Factually Incorrect' Threats Amid Int'l COVID-19 Efforts
    Severe COVID-19 Infections Linked to Strokes, Neurological Illness, UK Lancet Clinical Study Finds
    Battle of the Bulge: Boris Johnson No Longer 'Libertarian' on Obesity After COVID-19 Hospital Bout
    'It Looks Like I'm Immune': Trump Says He No Longer Has COVID-19
    Tags:
    scientific study, medical study, study, Lancet Journal, The Lancet, virus, infection, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse