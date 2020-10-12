Older Than Giza Pyramids? Millennia-Old Signs of Life Found by Archaeologists in Turkey, Media Says

Excavations conducted at an archaeological site located in Turkey's Van Province traces of "ancient life" that date back some 5,000 years ago, Hurriyet Daily News reports.
According to the media outlet, a 15-person excavation team which counts anthropologists, archaeologists and art historians among its members has found an Early Bronze Age “archaic living space” during surface research at Iremir Mound.
"Revealing ancient ruins dating back to the Urartians are very important for mound excavations. The findings we revealed in İremir Mound dates back to the Early Bronze Age," said Erol Uslu, head of the excavation team and chair of Van Museum. "This shows that there was life here before the Urartians".
The uncovered area reportedly includes what is believed to be a storage section where "ancient ceramics, pots and jugs" were found.
The Iremir Mound's significance also stems from the fact that it "displays the ancient civilizations as a whole", the newspaper adds citing Uslu.
