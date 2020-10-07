Register
15:02 GMT07 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NASA's Kepler space telescope, shown in this artist's concept, revealed that there are more planets than stars in the Milky Way galaxy

    Earlier Universe Existed and Is Still Observable, Nobel Prize Winner Sir Roger Penrose Says

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107453/93/1074539310_0:0:4800:2700_1200x675_80_0_0_3840c7b185471be0a34f1aa6f60d962f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010071080697658-earlier-universe-existed-and-is-still-observable-nobel-prize-winner-sir-roger-penrose-says/

    According to Sir Roger, the Big Bag was not the beginning, but just a tiny part of a perpetual cosmic cycle that continues to carry on, from time to time revealing intriguing secrets of our universe.

    An earlier universe existed before the Big Bang and can still be observed today, Sir Roger Penrose, aged 89, has said, as he received this year’s Nobel Prize for Physics.

    Sir Roger, who as part of his landmark work managed to prove that black holes do exist, said he had found what he called six “warm” points in the sky. He has since dubbed these "Hawking Points", with the objects being roughly eight times the diameter of the Moon.

    They are named after late Professor Stephen Hawking, who first theorised that black holes “leak” radiation and eventually get rid of it entirely.

    “The Big Bang was not the beginning. There was something before the Big Bang and that something is what we will have in our future”, Penrose recounted, further explaining how our universe “expands and expands, and all mass decays away, and in this crazy theory of mine, that remote future becomes the Big Bang of another aeon”, the scientist went on.

    The time lapse for the complete evaporation of a black hole appears to be vast, possibly longer than the age of our current universe, making them impossible to detect.

    However, Sir Roger, who shared the World Prize in Physics with Prof Hawking in 1988 for their joint work on black holes, believes that "dead" black holes from earlier universes or "aeons" are observable now. If true, it would prove Hawking’s theories were correct.

    “I claim that there is observation of Hawking radiation”, Sir Roger asserted, speaking from his Oxford home.

    Sir Roger has recently published his theory of "Hawking Points" in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

    The idea of those “points” has been deemed as controversial, although many scientists do believe that the universe unfolds in a perennial cycle in which it expands, before contracting and then seeing a new cosmic super-explosion.

    Sir Roger said that black holes were at one point also controversial, especially after Albert Einstein dismissed them as mathematical curiosity, rather than a physical reality.

    Solar system
    © CC0
    You Cheeky Thief! Solar System Stole Interstellar Asteroids, Claims a New Study

    It was not until 1964, nine years after Einstein’s death, that Sir Roger proposed that black holes are an inevitable consequence of general relativity, and he has been conducting his research on the subject ever since.

    Sir Roger proved that when objects grow very much in density, they suffer gravitational collapse, which means that all known laws of nature cease, in a phenomenon known as singularity.

    The researcher's ground-breaking article, which after dozens of years led to his Nobel Prize, is still regarded as the most important contribution to the theory of relativity since Einstein, and increased evidence for the Big Bang. He said it isn’t anything but a positive thing that he grabbed the prize only now, because it hasn’t “spoilt his science”.

    “If you’re going to get a Nobel Prize for science it’s good to get in when you’re good and old, before you’re absolutely clapped out, when there is still something to do, that’s my advice”, he explained.

    The honour was awarded to Sir Roger alongside Professors Reinhard Gerzel of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics and Andrea Ghez of the University of California, who proved there is a supermassive black hole lingering at the heart of the Milky Way by looking at its impact on nearby stars.

    Artist impression of the exoplanet 51 Pegasi b
    © CC BY 4.0 / ESO/M. Kornmesser/Nick Risinger (skysurvey.org) / 51 Pegasi b
    Brand-New Alien World: ‘Ultrahot Neptune’ Spotted Zipping Around Sun-like Star

    Commenting on the prize, Prof Martin Rees, astronomer royal and fellow of Trinity College at the University of Cambridge, said it was sad that Professor Hawking had not lived to share the credit.

    “Penrose is amazingly original and inventive, and has contributed creative insights for more than 60 years. There would, I think, be a consensus that Penrose and Hawking are the two individuals who have done more than anyone else since Einstein to deepen our knowledge of gravity”, the scientist said, speculating on the prize announced as one about “the darkest secrets in the universe”.

    Related:

    UK Universities Grapple With COVID-19 Outbreaks as Students Return to Campus
    COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Global Death Toll Tops 1 Mln - Johns Hopkins University
    Universal Healthcare Services Hospital Chain in US Goes Offline Due to Cyberattack
    Tags:
    star, Big Bang, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse