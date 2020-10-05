Register
21:45 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yoav Arbel of Israel's Antiquities Authority holds pieces of stone artifacts at the excavation site of the Neolithic period in Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 11, 2010. Israel's Antiquities Authority say the remains of a prehistoric building as well as ancient flint tools have been discovered in the modern city of Tel Aviv

    Ancient Humans Used Different Heating Techniques For Making Stone Tools, Study Reveals

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080676586_0:0:3073:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_173fc3f1b5602628aeb465874b5fca2a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010051080676618-ancient-humans-used-different-heating-techniques-for-making-stone-tools-study-reveals/

    The study by the Weizmann Institute of Science revealed that ancient humans might have been not just familiar with fire, but also with the ways to use it in making tools and blades from the stone.

    A team of researchers from Tel Aviv University excavated sections of the Qesem Cave in Central Israel to discover "tens of thousands" of stone tools that sparked assumptions that ancient people who lived in the cave may have used high temperatures to create them.

    Moreover, the Weizmann Institute's study said that different temperatures could have been intentionally used to create different tools. 

    The tools collected from Qesem Cave are made of flint - and, in order to find out whether it was fired or not, researchers heated some at different temperatures and allowed them to cool. The team then examined them with tools in a spectroscopy lab, which reveals the chemical and molecular structure of the tools.

    The data was later analyzed with a special method suggested by an archaeologist Prof. Avi Gopher of Tel Aviv University, that allowed to draw out three different types of flint artifacts with three unique temperature ranges for each.

    "...Very high heat – up to 600 degrees Celsius – had been suggested, in other studies, to create the nicks and chips. The second type of pieces are known as flakes; and the third are the blades -- larger, knife-like tools with one long sharp edge and a facing, thicker edge where they can be held. Flakes, essentially smaller cutting tools than the blades, had been treated at a relatively large range of temperatures while the blades had been heated to lower temperatures (some 200-300 degrees – low-to-medium oven settings) and the temperature range they had undergone was much smaller", Weizmann Institute revealed.

    The researchers expressed confidence that the consistency of heating the stone to make the tools is simple technology - however, acknowledging, that not everything about the ancient experience of using high temperatures for tool-making is yet known.

    “We can’t know how they taught others the skill of toolmaking, what experience led them to heat the raw flint to different temperatures, or how they managed to control the process, but the fact that the longer blades are consistently heated in a different way than the other pieces does point to an intent,” says Dr. Filipe Natalio, one of the researchers. “And that,” adds Dr. Iddo Pinkas, a Raman spectroscopy expert, “is technology, as surely as our cell phones and computers are technology. It enabled our ancestors to survive and thrive.”

    Related:

    Team Sheds Light on Discovery of Tool Ancient Egyptians Used to Build Great Pyramids of Giza
    Ancient Stone Tools Found in Siberian Cave Turn Accepted Theories About Neanderthals on Their Head
    Do You Speak Ancient Egyptian? Google Launches Online Tool to Decode and Translate Hieroglyphs
    Tags:
    fire, science, ancient life, ancient
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse