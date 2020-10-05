Rendezvous and Capture of Cygnus Resupply Spacecraft With ISS Robotic Arm - Video

Coverage of Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft's rendezvous and capture with the robotic arm of the International Space Station, as the spacecraft arrives on its 14th resupply mission.
The launch was carried out under a commercial NASA contract with Northrop Grumman Corporation, which owns a launch vehicle and an automatic cargo spacecraft. Cygnus will deliver about 3.6 tons of cargo to the ISS, including food, equipment and materials for scientific research.
