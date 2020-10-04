Elon Musk to Visit Two SpaceX Launch Sites in Florida Following Tech Scrubs

Elon Musk will visit two SpaceX launch sites soon - one at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the other at Kennedy Space Center - according to tweets he posted recently.
Replying to a user who asked what the stumbling block was for SpaceX and enumerated a number of possible issues, Musk said that all of the obstacles mentioned were a factor, adding that he is going to visit the Cape next week to review everything himself.
All of that and more. We’re doing a broad review of launch site, propulsion, structures, avionics, range & regulatory constraints this weekend. I will also be at the Cape next week to review hardware in person.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2020
On Friday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to launch an upgraded GPS satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral, but was cancelled for the second time, after on Thursday, a Starlink launch was also scrubbed. According to Musk, an "unexpected ground-sensor reading" and "an unexpected pressure rise in the turbomachinery gas generator" were the causes behind the scrubs.
Unexpected pressure rise in the turbomachinery gas generator— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2020
Here’s a replay of the final seconds of the aborted Delta 4-Heavy countdown tonight.— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) October 1, 2020
This is the second abort inside T-minus 10 seconds for this mission.
The Starlink launch is now set for a second attempt at Kennedy Space Center on Monday, 5 October. Previously, however, the launches were cancelled primarily to complicating weather conditions, rather than to some technical issues on the ground.
