Register
20:15 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Archaeology Tools

    Russian Archaeologists Discover Unique Statuette From Skull-Worshipping Odinov People

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:93:1281:813_1200x675_80_0_0_81c6349f86b7264acce832dec149c079.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202010021080645339-russian-archaeologists-discover-unique-statuette-from-skull-worshipping-odinov-people/

    The Odinov people, named after a Bronze Age settlement in the basin of the Ishim river, where they lived were cattle-breeders who also reared horses and sheep. But they also were hunters and anglers.

    A team of Russian scientists from Novosibirsk Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography has discovered a unique statuette at a mass burial of Odinov people in Western Siberia, Russia. The statuette, made of clay, was put on the shoulder of a woman, who was buried 5,000 years ago, lying face down on top of a man and the two skeletons were wrapped in a cocoon of birch bark, which archaeologists say was set on fire before the burial. Researchers say the two were most likely lovers.

    "Interestingly, our anthropologists and genetics found that the Odinov people were Mongoloids, yet the face of the figurine had clear Caucasian features. We don’t see the gender of the figurine, which is unusual, and we can’t say if it was dressed", said Vyacheslav Molodin, head of the expedition.

    Besides these skeletons the team also discovered the remains of two adults and three teenagers with severed heads. Prof Molodin, head of the expedition, said Odinov people had a skull cult.

    "It is a characteristic feature of this culture that they had graves with cut-off heads. They were perhaps put into a sanctuary, or buried separately in a different way", Molodin said.

    A fragment of the Amber Room
    © Sputnik / Yuryi Abramochkin
    Polish Divers Discover Nazi Ship That May Lead to Discovery of the Amber Room

    However, the gem of the expedition is the aforementioned statuette. The size of a human palm, it had a hollowed out section in the middle, where archaeologists found a bronze plate and an unknown organic material. Scientists are now conducting a chemical test to establish its origin. Moreover, the statuette had a mask made of a horse vertebra. Scientists believe the mask depicted a bear’s muzzle. The figurine is not dressed, which archaeologists say is very unusual. The head of the statuette, which was found on the woman’s skeleton, was broken off and turned upside down.

    "This is, without a doubt, the find of the season, the find that any world museum from the Hermitage to the Louvre museum would love to exhibit. The woman must have been an unusual person to have such a figurine 'escorting' her to the afterlife", said Prof Molodin.

     

     

    Tags:
    Bronze Age, Western Siberia, Russia, archaeology
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse