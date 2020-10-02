Watch Launch of Cygnus Resupply Spacecraft to ISS

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus resupply mission launches to the International Space Station from Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, on Tuesday.
It is the 14th flight of the resupply spacecraft to the space station under the Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.
Upon its arrival at the ISS, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will "grapple" Cygnus using the ISS's 17-metre-long robotic arm, Canadarm2, and then they will place it on a port on the Unity module, NASA said.
