Register
17:41 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A young girl using her smartphone.

    Russian Scientists Come Up With Ultra-Thin Smartphone Camera

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009291080612471-russian-scientists-come-up-with-ultra-thin-smartphone-camera/

    Scientists at Samara University, as part of a research team, have developed a super-thin camera with almost zero thickness. The objective lens based on the reflective annular harmonic lens can be used in compact mobile gadgets such as smartphones, MDVRs, and CCTV cameras.

    The results of the study were published in the highly-rated Sensors journal.
    The key result of the research is a fundamental opportunity to create a planar (with almost zero thickness) imaging system, Roman Skidanov, professor at the Department of Technical Cybernetics at Samara National Research University, said.

    "Almost all electronics in our country has long been planar, but the smartphones’ optic dimensions make it difficult to make them thinner. Our lens turns into a film on the surface of film electronics. Optics will finally be able to catch up with electronics in terms of compactness; super-thin cameras can be used in compact mobile gadgets: smartphones, MDVR, and CCTV cameras", he said.

    According to scientists, the development is based on the Cassegrain system (17th century), which is still used in telescope construction. The recently emerged technological ability to produce harmonic lenses with high precision has also contributed to the invention.

    The authors of the study have demonstrated that to get images, a compact lens can be designed with the total length of one to two orders of magnitude shorter its focal length. For this, a reflective annular harmonic lens has been made by direct laser recording. The lens’ performance was studied by visualising a light source and a test image. For a 25mm lens with a 100mm focal length, a PSF (point spread function) of about 16 microns was experimentally obtained.

    "Our camera is unique due to its smaller size; foreign smartphone manufacturers are already showing interest in the development. Moreover, the compact lens concept has been proposed for the Starshot project aimed at launching the device to the Alpha Centauri star. We are officially part of the project today", Roman Skidanov said.

    In the future, the scientists want to improve technology and eliminate certain shortcomings: low aperture ratio and high light scattering.

    Tags:
    Smartphone, camera, scientists, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse