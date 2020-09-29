Register
16:10 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A dead butterfly lies on the ground (File)

    Scientists Reveal How Even Tiny Doses of Pesticides May Lead to Insect Apocalypse

    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105746/50/1057465066_0:219:4200:2581_1200x675_80_0_0_e10c4d6b95b101fab8cd0544b1991818.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009291080611608-scientists-reveal-how-even-tiny-doses-of-pesticides-may-lead-to-insect-apocalypse/

    Scientists have long drawn the attention of the international community to the plight of insects, whose numbers have dramatically declined due to numerous reasons, including the use of pesticides. Britain’s leading ecologist has warned that failing to stop the decline in insect populations may have catastrophic consequences for all life on Earth.

    Even tiny doses of pesticides can have harrowing consequences on the lives of insects, says a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Melbourne and Baylor College of Medicine. According to the findings of the study, published on 28 September in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, even miniscule amounts (2.5 parts per million) of neonicotinoid imidacloprid disrupt vital functions in insects' bodies, including vision, energy production, movement, and immune system.

    "Our research was conducted on one insecticide, but there is evidence that other insecticides cause oxidative stress, so they may have similar impacts. Our findings emphasize the importance of better understanding the mechanisms of action of insecticides, in particular on beneficial insects. Without further research we do not know if other insecticides are any safer", said Professor Philip Batterham from the School of BioSciences and the Bio21 Institute at the University of Melbourne.

    Imidacloprid has been banned from use in the European Union over concerns about the impact on honeybees, but in the rest of the world it is one of the top-selling pesticides.

    Why is it important?

    Studies conducted in recent years have shown that the population of insects has seen a drastic decline, with many species facing extinction. Research carried out by an international team of scientists has revealed that the population of land-based insects is declining by 0.92 percent a year – that’s over 9 percent per decade.

    Allison Salas photos of dead birds
    © Blogger photo. Twitter/@salasphorus
    Scientists Baffled by Glut of Mysterious Bird Deaths in the United States

    The scientists note that the decline in population and extinction will affect all forms of life, as insects act as pollinators, nutrient recycling, are food for other species, and are responsible for pest control and decomposition.

    The use of pesticides is not the only cause that is leading to the decline in insect populations. Habitat loss caused by land clearance and climate change as well as the prevalence of artificial light at night also contribute to contribute to the disappearance of insects.

     

    Tags:
    pesticides, research, climate change, insects
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse