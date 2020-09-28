Twitter Removes RIA Novosti From Search Results

Twitter removed Russian news agency RIA Novosti from its search results on Monday.
"We see such restrictions by Twitter as an act of censorship of the media, which is directly banned by the Russian constitution. The social network does not anyhow react to our requests, it does not explain its decisions", Rossiya Segodnya international information agency said in a statement.
Rossiya Segodnya also pointed to Twitter's failure to fairly apply its decision to label state-affiliated media outlets.
"One will not find such labels in the accounts of Voice of America or Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Meanwhile, the personal account of [Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief] Margarita Simonyan is labelled as a state-affiliated media outlet. This is supposed to be equality and justice. And the proper 'freedom of speech', how could we do without it. We ask to consider this post as an appeal to Roskomnadzor [Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media]", Rossiya Segodnya went on to say.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
