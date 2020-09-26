Register
15:01 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UFO

    Dramatic Surge in ‘UFO Sightings’ in NY State Stirs Fears of Looming Alien Invasion

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    303
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107767/09/1077670902_0:112:1921:1192_1200x675_80_0_0_d6879d4baf1cedd3495db5f75a659308.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009261080580787-dramatic-surge-in-ufo-sightings-in-ny-state-stirs-fears-of-looming-alien-invasion-/

    According to reports, 2019 was big on UFO sightings across the United States, with New York reportedly registering a 52 per cent surge in reports, triggering heightened media attention focused on the controversial and fascinating phenomenon.

    Skygazers have reported a huge increase in sightings of alleged unidentified flying objects in New York State, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

    ​While in almost all of 2019 there were some 151 such reports, the first part of 2020, a year that has brought numerous challenges triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, has witnessed some 84 sightings of reportedly unexplained flying crafts or eerie lights in the skies above state.

    The descriptions offered by alleged witnesses to the unusual phenomena range from bright lights and strange sounds to particularly oddly shaped objects.

    ​A scary account was offered by one person in Staten Island, who is cited to have felt a burning sensation following a UFO sighting.

    "And that's when I felt this heat like feeling going through my body… Starting at my head, like some sort of radiation. Burning me like frying me. And that's when I realized it was the craft," said the witness, according to American local news and information platform, patch.com.

    Other accounts described “glowing green UFOs” spotted while people had their gazes fixed on the skies to observe the Perseids - a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift–Tuttle.

    Stars seen as streaks from a long camera exposure are seen behind Arnotegui Hermitage, in Obanos, northern Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
    Stars seen as streaks from a long camera exposure are seen behind Arnotegui Hermitage, in Obanos, northern Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015

    Another witness claims a spotted UFO was accompanied by a sound that resembled a military aircraft.
    "The green lights were revolving in a figure eight as the craft moved quickly From east to west towards Manhattan. The military Aircraft that appeared to follow it was very loud,” said the person,

    The National UFO Reporting Center claims to have registered thousands of witness accounts of UFOs submitted to the center nationwide.

    Hunting for UFOs

    Ever since Kenneth Arnold, a businessman piloting a small plane, filed the first well-known report in 1947 of an alleged UFO sighting over Mount Rainier in Washington, hunting for alien craft in the skies has fired people’s imaginations.

    Back then Arnold claimed he saw nine high-speed, crescent-shaped objects zooming along "like saucers skipping on water," and although his description of the “alien craft” did not suggest saucer-shapes, nevertheless, the analogy is reportedly what popularized the term "flying saucers."

    2019 was said to have been a year noted for an increase in UFO sightings across the United States. New York alone was believed to have witnessed a 52 per cent increase from 2018, with some suggesting the spike in media attention was linked with the US Pentagon’s admission of having investigated the phenomenon.

    In 2017, three videos featuring a mysterious Tic Tac-shaped unidentified flying object (UFO) being tracked by the US Navy were leaked, purportedly dated to 2004.

    The videos became the subject of extensive media coverage and investigation before being spectacularly declassified by the Pentagon in 2020.

    Related:

    UFO Attack? Mysterious ‘Tic Tac’ Craft Committed 'Act of War', Claims 'Credible Witness'
    'Submerged Alien Ship' Spotted by UFO Hunter in Greenland Fuels Conspiracy Theories Online
    'Green Flying Saucer' Spotted in Liverpool by UFO Sceptic
    ‘The Truth is Out There’: Netizens Hail 'UFO Sighting' in New Jersey as Right on Cue for 2020
    Tags:
    Pentagon, Pentagon, UFO sighting, UFO, UFOs, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse