Register
13:31 GMT26 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meteor

    Alien Microbal Life Possibly Hitchhiked to Venus on Earth-Skimming Meteor, Claims Study

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107902/77/1079027799_0:0:1367:768_1200x675_80_0_0_8ab6158306d0ad6b1708badffaff3a8a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009261080579974-alien-microbal-life-possibly-hitchhiked-to-venus-on-earth-skimming-meteor-claims-study/

    Potential signs of life on Venus were earlier discovered in a groundbreaking study carried out by an international collaboration of researchers after traces of phosphine were spotted in the planet’s yellow clouds.

    A meteor that zoomed past planet Earth may have brought life to Venus, according to new research.

    Harvard scientists involved in the study, Transfer of Life Between Earth and Venus with Planet-Grazing Asteroids, claim at least 10,000 microbial colonies, gathered up from the atmosphere when a meteor skimmed our planet in 2017, have collided with the distant celestial object which has now been pegged as potentially supporting life.

    Earlier research, published 14 September in the journal Nature Astronomy, made the stunning revelation that traces of potential biosignature gas phosphine were detected in the clouds of Venus, hinting that the planet could support life.

    The new study, available in preprint at arXiv.org., has now suggested that the compounds may have originated from Earth, as the Harvard University team, led by Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb, ran the Earth-grazing numbers again, but this time with Venus as the destination for potentially transferred microbes.

    Back in 2017 a roughly 12-inch-wide (30 centimeters) meteor weighing 132-lb (60 kilograms) grazed the atmosphere of our planet over Australia for 90 seconds, travelling at a speed of over 35,000 miles per hour before continuing its journey deep into space.

    The Harvard study suggests this meteor could have enabled the hardy microbes to “hitchhike” from our world to Venus.

    Chasing Clouds on Venus
    © Photo : ESA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Chasing Clouds on Venus

    The team believes that over the last 3.7 billion years at least 600,000 rocks that dipped into Earth's upper atmosphere spent under 100,000 years in deep space before possibly colliding with Venus.

    Numbers are suggested as being the same in the opposite direction, suggesting that life could have potentially been delivered to Earth via Venus-grazing rocks.

    Siraj, a Harvard undergraduate student, and Loeb, who heads the university's astronomy department, note that although the abundance of terrestrial life in the upper atmosphere is unknown, “planet-grazing shepherds could have potentially been capable of transferring microbial life between the atmospheres of Earth and Venus.”

    Loeb has long been a proponent of the idea known as panspermia, suggesting that life could jump from world to world.

    Previous research established that life can be found up to an altitude of 43 miles from the surface of the planet, while Earth-grazing asteroids can dip 52 miles without undergoing the level of heating that might destroy any life it gathered.

    Venus
    © CC0
    Venus

    “As a result, the origin of possible Venusian life may be fundamentally indistinguishable from that of terrestrial life,” claims the study, adding however, that further work is needed to investigate the existence and abundance of microbial life in the upper atmosphere.

    “A future probe that could sample the habitable cloud deck of Venus will potentially enable the direct discovery of microbial life outside of Earth”, the team writes.

    Signs of Alien Life

    On September 14, researchers announced that planet Venus has traces of the biosignatures gas, which is not so much robust evidence for alien microbial life, as indication that potentially unknown geological or chemical processes are occurring on the planet.

    ​After observed Venus using both the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope at Hawaii's Mauna Kea Observatory and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile, astronomers at Wales' Cardiff University and their colleagues detected a so-called spectral signature that is unique to phosphine. They estimated that the gas is present in Venus' clouds in an abundance of around 20 parts-per-billion.

    However, they were unable to determine exactly what is the source of the detected trace quantities of the gas.
    Further observations and modelling will be needed, they added, pinning hopes on a spacecraft with the intended destination of Mercury that is expected to make a close flyby of Venus in mid-October.

    The spacecraft - BepiColombo - is part of a joint international project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, tasked to study Mercury’s composition, geophysics, atmosphere, magnetosphere and overall history.

    ​The space mission will be able to give officials further insight into Venus, since the craft will have to conduct two Venus flybys to use the planet’s gravitational pull to curb its speed before heading to Mercury.

     

    Related:

    Life on 'Morning Star'? Scientists Detect Traces of Gas on Venus Produced by Living Organisms
    Breakthrough Discovery Prompts NASA Chief to ‘Prioritize’ Search For Life on Venus
    Russia May Send Space Mission to Venus
    Spacecraft to Fly Past Venus Weeks After Signs of Life Detected in Planet's Atmosphere
    Tags:
    Harvard, Venus, Venus, Venus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse