'Unknown' Space Debris Prompts ISS Crew to Prepare for Avoidance Maneuver

According to NASA, an avoidance maneuver is expected to take place using the Russian Progress resupply spacecraft as astronauts aboard the ISS take shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Expedition 63 crew will relocate to their Soyuz spacecraft until the debris has passed by the station,” the NASA news release stated.
The object’s closest approach is expected to occur at around 5:21 p.m. CT.
Last week, a small ammonia leak was detected in the US segment of ISS. However, the incident posed no threat to crew members.
"Experts have registered an ammonia leak outside the US segment of the ISS. We are speaking about the leak with the speed of some 700 grams [1.5 pounds] per year. But there is no threat to the ISS crew," a source told Sputnik.
