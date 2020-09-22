Register
20:44 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NASA artist rendering shows the mapping of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

    NASA Finds Fragments of Giant Asteroid Impacted on 'Doomsday' Rock

    © AP Photo / NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106990/19/1069901951_0:22:2000:1147_1200x675_80_0_0_5de2cf66be03422846951a8adc03eec7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009221080541913-nasa-finds-fragments-of-giant-asteroid-impacted-on-doomsday-rock/

    Launched in 2016, The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is currently mapping the surface of Bennu, the so-called 'doomsday asteroid', formed from fragments of an ancient planetoid destroyed during the formation of the solar system.

    NASA has announced the striking discovery of fragments of the solar system's second-largest asteroid on the surface of another asteroid.  

    On Monday, the US space agency published images captured in 2019 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, showing distinctive light-coloured objects ranging from five to 14 feet wide on the surface of Bennu, a smaller asteroid thought to have been formed billions of of years ago from the remains of a planetoid or proto-planet that was destroyed as the solar system formed.

    “We found six boulders ranging in size from 5 to 14 feet (about 1.5 to 4.3 meters) scattered across Bennu’s southern hemisphere and near the equator,” said lead study author Daniella DellaGiustina in a statement. “These boulders are much brighter than the rest of Bennu and match material from Vesta.”

    Spectrograph analysis by OSIRIS-REx showed the light-coloured rocks contained the mineral pyroxene, common on Vesta but not otherwise seen on Bennu. 

    With a mean diameter of 525 kilometres, Vesta is the second-most massive object - after the dwarf planet Ceres - in the asteroid belt, which is between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It is over a thousand times broader than Bennu, a 490-metre wide chunk of dark carboniferous material thought to have originated in the hot bowels of a long-since destroyed body.

    “Our leading hypothesis is that Bennu inherited this material from its parent asteroid after a vestoid (a fragment from Vesta) struck the parent,” co-author Hannah Kaplan said. “Then, when the parent asteroid was catastrophically disrupted, a portion of its debris accumulated under its own gravity into Bennu, including some of the pyroxene from Vesta.”
    Bennu asteroid
    © NASA .
    NASA Prepares to Snatch Samples of ‘Apocalypse Asteroid’ Bennu in 2020 as it Zooms Through Space

    NASA said it was not uncommon to find evidence of asteroids colliding with each other, despite being far more distant to each other than Hollywood movies would have you believe.

    "Examples include dark material on crater walls seen by the Dawn spacecraft at Vesta, a black boulder seen by the Hayabusa spacecraft on Itokawa, and very recently, material from S-type asteroids observed by Hayabusa2 at Ryugu," the agency said. "This indicates many asteroids are participating in a complex orbital dance that sometimes results in cosmic mashups."

    Bennu has been dubbed a high-risk 'apocalypse asteroid' as astronomers calculate that it has a one-in-2,700 chance of hitting Earth some time in the last quarter of the next century. 

    OSIRIS-REx, launched in 2016, will land on Bennu after mapping its surface, and attempt to return to Earth with at least 60 grams of sample material from the asteroid.

    Related:

    NASA Spots at Least Five Asteroids Set to 'Closely' Approach Earth This Week
    Breakthrough Discovery Prompts NASA Chief to ‘Prioritize’ Search For Life on Venus
    Space Alien Was Shot Dead Near US Military Base in 1978, Claims Former US Air Force Major
    Tags:
    OSIRIS-REx, Asteroid, Bennu, Vesta, NASA, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse