Register
12:08 GMT19 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Sea Launch Rocket Launcher

    A Rival for Elon Musk? Russia's S7 Space Seeks to Create Reusable Rocket

    © Flickr / Daniel Ramirez
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009191080513031-a-rival-for-elon-musk-russias-s7-space-seeks-to-create-reusable-rocket-/

    Earlier reports said Russian state space corporation Roscosmos had tasked its enterprises to conduct an economic assessment of a possible resumption of operations of the floating spaceport Sea Launch owned by the S7 AirSpace Corporation, with launches planned to be resumed from 2024.

    The Technology and Research Company that is part of S7 AirSpace Corporation, which owns the Sea Launch floating spaceport, has begun work to develop a light launch vehicle with a reversible first stage.

    “We have started developing a two-stage liquid-propellant rocket launch vehicle with a reversible first stage,” the company announced in a press statement.

    The work has been in progress since 2019, says the statement, adding that in the future, the experience gained will be employed to manufacture a medium-class rocket for the sea platform.

    Sea Launch is S7’s key asset, with the company nurturing ambitious hopes of competing with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, creating its own launch vehicle in the process.

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 30, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Joe Skipper
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 30, 2020.

    In May 2020 it was reported that a Soyuz-7 rocket for blastoffs from the Sea Launch floating spaceport was planned to be equipped with the new Fregat-SBU upper stage, according to director-general of the upper stage developer - Lavochkin Research and Production Association - Vladimir Kolmykov.

    At the end of 2020, the development of a preliminary design will be completed. The first launch of the Fregat-SBU upper stage using the Soyuz-7 launch vehicle is planned to be conducted in 2025", said Kolmykov.

    Previously, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos had announced it would be carrying out an economic assessment of the resumption of the Sea Launch operation to estimate the costs of repairing the floating spaceport, hoping launches would be resumed from 2024.

    ​The S7 group of companies became the rightful owner of the maritime launch platform Sea Launch, mothballed since 2014, in 2018, previously announcing that it would develop its own launch vehicle.

    Sea Launch, aka ‘Morskoy Start’ was developed as a joint venture of companies from Russia, Ukraine, the US and Norway in 1995.

    It was used to deploy nearly three dozen commercial satellites into orbit between 1999 and 2014, yet in 2014 the joint venture was abandoned, with everything American and Ukrainian removed from the platform and transferred to Russia.

    The seaport was bought in April 2018 by the private Russian airline and aerospace company S7 Group, and is currently located in the Russian Far East.

    ​According to the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, the Soyuz-5 rocket (Irtysh) will be used for the launches, with the first test launch scheduled for 2023, the launch will take place from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

    Related:

    Elon Musk's SpaceX Contracts With Chinese State Banks Threatened Under Proposed US Legislation
    ‘I Am Definitely Going to Be Dead Before Mars’: Elon Musk Mulls on Prospects of SpaceX
    'I Prayed': Elon Musk Deeply Moved as He Greets NASA Astronauts After Historic SpaceX Mission
    Soyuz-7 Rocket for Sea Launch to Be Equipped With New Fregat-SBU Upper Stage
    Tags:
    S7 Space, S7, SpaceX, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Elon Musk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse