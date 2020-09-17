Register
19:33 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Microsoft Corp. founder Bill Gates.

    Bill Gates ‘Not Very Surprised’ by Spinal Cord Damage Caused by AstraZeneca’s Coronavirus Vaccine

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009171080492811-bill-gates-not-very-surprised-by-spinal-cord-damage-caused-by-astrazenecas-coronavirus-vaccine/

    The Microsoft cofounder has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into coronavirus vaccine research using the Gates Foundation, including the vaccine by AstraZeneca, and has urged governments and corporations around the world to create enough vaccines for every person on the planet.

    Bill Gates doesn’t expect the US to receive an government-approved coronavirus vaccine until at least the end of October, but said there’s a “tiny, tiny chance” that Pfizer and Moderna could collect enough data to apply for Federal Drug Administration approval before then.

    “Of the six trials –AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Sanofi, plus the two RNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna – I certainly expect three or four to get emergency use licenses by early 2021. As we get into 2021, I believe it’s 90 percent likely that we will have some vaccines,” Gates said, speaking to Spiegel magazine.

    Asked to comment on the recent halt in the human trials of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after a trial participant suffered spinal cord damage, Gates said it was “not very surprising” to him, suggesting that the case “underscores the fact that having taken many different approaches is quite valuable.”

    “It is true that a vaccine candidate can trigger an underlying autoimmune condition that would have shown up at some point. We’re looking at that connection and regulators deal with this all the time,” he emphasized.

    The Gates Foundation has donated at least $350 million toward coronavirus research, including large grants to Astrazeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Sanofi, Moderna, CureVac, BioNTech and Inovio for their vaccines, which range from traditional adenovirus vector vaccines to RNA and DNA-based ones.

    Gates got testy with his interviewer after being asked whether DNA and RNA vaccines are more risky and ‘experimental’ than traditional adenovirus vector vaccines, which have proven successful against other diseases like measles and tetanus for many decades.

    “What do you consider experimental? We’re looking at every possible way. There is no way that any vaccine that has ever been made isn’t being used to go after coronavirus. There are challenges with every one of the approaches. Making a new vaccine is a hard thing. There is no conventional approach. So just throw out the word conventional. There’s nothing conventional going on here. Everything we’re doing is unconventional,” he stressed.

    Gates added that he would ‘get in line’ for a vaccine once it becomes available, but promised not to “cut in line in any sense” or “privilege [his] access to the vaccine when it’s in short supply.” Instead, he said, health care workers, nursing care workers, prison workers and those who live in multigenerational households should get the vaccine first.

    A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a Vaccine COVID-19 sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Only 21 Percent of Americans Would Agree to Get Vaccinated Against COVID19 - Poll
    Commenting on some Americans’ reluctance to get the vaccine, the tech billionaire expressed confidence that “a very strong herd immunity” could be created if 60-70 percent of Americans got the shot or shots.

    “I hope governments are able to convince enough citizens to take the vaccine without using coercive measures, because that leads to this huge backlash against the vaccine,” Gates added.

    Bill Gates’ enthusiasm for creating enough vaccines to vaccinate the entire planet from coronavirus has led to the spread of conspiracy theories that such vaccination campaigns are part of some nefarious plot aimed at population control, or even implanting microscopic microchips in people’s bloodstream. Gates has repeatedly dismissed the claims, and stressed again in his Spiegel interview that he “did not create the coronavirus” and has no plans for “microchipping people.”

    Related:

    Elon Musk Fires Back at Bill Gates, Says He 'Has No Clue' About Electric Trucks
    Bill Gates Raises Alert of COVID-Related ‘Mutually Exacerbating Catastrophes’, Predicts Second Wave
    Bill Gates Sr. Dies From Alzheimer's Disease, Aged 94
    'It's Unbelievable': Bill Gates Slams ‘Mismanaged’ US Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse