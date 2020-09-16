Turkey Unveils Next Generation Flying Car Named After 12th-Century Inventor

Turkey presented its first domestically-manufactured flying car, the Cezeri, late on Tuesday.
According to the aerial platform developer Baykar, the 230-kilogram prototype vehicle successfully completed its maiden flight by covering some 10 metres during the test.
Türkiye'nin Uçan Arabası CEZERİ🇹🇷— Türkiye Haber Kaynagı (@THK_HABER) September 16, 2020
Yerli ve Milli üretim inancıyla üretilen Uçan Araba Cezeri ilk test Uçuşunu Başarıyla Tamamladı.
Ülke Olarak Gururla Karşılanan bu Duruma Halen Sevinemeyen Kesim Yeni heykel Açılışı bekliyor olmalı.
Cezeri Türkiye'nin dir.🇹🇷
Sevinemeyenler Kim? pic.twitter.com/yQFc9qNzTf
The car was named after a prominent Muslim inventor and engineer, Ismail al-Jazari, who lived in eastern Anatolia during the 12th century.
Now it can carry only one passenger but the next version of the flying vehicle will have room for more, the manufacturer said.
Established in 1984, Baykar produces armed and non-armed drones, control systems, as well as simulators and avionics systems.
📍#Turkey's first flying car "Cezeri" has successfully completed first flight tests.— EHA News (@eha_news) September 16, 2020
▪️The indigenous flying car "Cezeri" developed by @Baykar_Savunma has completed first flight tests.pic.twitter.com/dEnDQ0Ktdf
