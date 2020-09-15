Register
20:23 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A China National Biotec Group (CNBG) vaccine candidate for COVID-19 coronavirus is on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on September 6, 2020.

    COVID-19 Vaccine Likely Available for Public Use in November, Top Chinese Scientist Says

    © AFP 2020 / NOEL CELIS
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/09/1080407417_0:140:3020:1838_1200x675_80_0_0_9d49e56729beb91cb343724ade9afcba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009151080467506-covid-19-vaccine-likely-available-for-public-use-in-november-top-chinese-scientist-says/

    COVID-19 vaccines being developed in China might be available for use by the general public as early as November, according to a top scientist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    Wu Guizhen, the CDC’s chief biosafety expert, revealed during a Monday night program on Chinese public service broadcaster CCTV that clinical trials of several vaccine candidates have been progressing well and preparations are currently being made for the drugs to go into mass production.

    “I joined the experimental group and had a coronavirus shot in April. I’ve felt quite good in the past few months, nothing abnormal. The process of inoculation did not cause any localized pain,” Wu said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

    Wu also expressed optimism about the candidates’ efficacy and safety.

    “We expect them to remain effective for one to three years … [but] the results will need to be observed for a longer time,” she noted, adding that experts have been determining which facilities should mass-produce vaccines.

    “Two [plants] have won approval, and the appraisal of a third is under way,” Wu said.

    In a CCTV interview broadcast last month, Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Chinese National Health Commission’s science and technology development center, revealed that China had been providing a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine candidate to selected people, including medical personnel and border inspection officials, since July.

    Zheng also noted that the drug would soon be administered to people in the transport, service and wet market industries in hopes of creating an “immunity barrier,” the SCMP reported.

    The latest news comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month said it does not expect widespread COVID-19 vaccinations until mid-2021.

    “We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said during a UN briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier this month, stressing the importance of ensuring the vaccines are safe and effective, Reuters reported.

    “This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” she added, not referring to any one vaccine candidate in particular.

    According to WHO, there are 35 candidate vaccines around the world currently undergoing clinical evaluation.

    Related:

    US Election; Trump; Protests in Belarus; Coronavirus Medical Update
    Protest Against Coronavirus Restrictions in Munich - Video
    Coronavirus Live Updates: UK's Confirmed Cases Rise by Record 3,497
    UK Severely Lacks Coronavirus Tests as Labs Prove Unable to Meet Rising Demand, Report Says
    Coronavirus Live Updates: Israel to Impose 3-Week Nationwide Lockdown on 18 September
    Tags:
    vaccine, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse