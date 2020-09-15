Register
12:48 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meteorite

    Space Guests: Russian Scientists Confirm Traces of Organic Life Found in Ancient Meteorite

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 80
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107846/20/1078462079_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_a903c61f992f964171d265e3cecbabb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009151080463448-life-from-space-russian-scientists-confirm-traces-of-organic-life-found-in-ancient-meteorite/

    The researchers have made stunning conclusions, taking a profound look at traces of biological life in the inner structures of an ancient meteorite, which fell to Earth in an impact event in France in the 1860s.

    Russian scientists have managed to spot purported evidence of life having been introduced to Earth from space, as they conducted tests on the traces of proto-bacteria found in the inner curves of an ancient meteorite.

    As recounted by Alexei Rozanov, a senior member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and an academic supervisor at the department of astrobiology at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, the specialists will soon make public newly-taken high-resolution pictures of fossil microorganisms, which could have existed at the onset of the Solar system, that is, before the emergence of Earth.

    The album with snapshots, due to come out in November, will be dedicated to the perfect variety of fossil traces found inside the ancient meteor of Orhei, which fell in 1864 in France. Specialists from the Paleontological Institute at the Russian Academy of Sciences have operated a high-precision electron microscope since 2015 to obtained a number of uncontested top-quality images which will make it into the final collection, co-authored by American astrobiologist Richard Hoover.

    “This is not a discovery, but the actual establishment of a solid texture that proves the reality of panspermia – the theory of bringing life to Earth from space,” Rozanov emphasised.

    “The pictures we have taken are easy to interpret, it’s hard to argue with them. However, disputes will certainly ensue. People who have never conducted such research are the most prone to arguing,” the expert noted, tongue-in-cheek.

    The scientist stressed that many of the relevant conclusions were made back at the time of the meteor's fall, with the researchers instantly noticing traces of organic life. However, people were understood to be scared then and interpreted the findings incorrectly.

    Universe
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Australian Telescope Finds ‘No Sign of Intelligent Life’ After Scanning 10 Million Star Systems

    Rozanov shared that organic traces could be found in all carbonaceous chondrites – namely in meteorites shaped from the original elements of the Solar system, or in those that had existed prior to this. The exact age of Orhei is unknown, but scientists believe it could be ancient.

    As detailed by Michail Kapralov, the junior staffer at the radiation biology lab of the department of astrobiology at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, among the newly researched samples are those of fossilised magnetotactic bacteria, which could develop only on objects with a magnetic field and water, unicellular algae, as well fossils resembling acritarchs, protista etc.

    “The minimum we have arrived at is that it has been known for 20 years that there exists, or at least existed, life in space.”

    Related:

    Water Was 'Most Likely' Brought to Earth by Meteorites, New Study Claims
    Pennies From Heaven: Meteorites Worth Thousands of Dollars Rain Upon Brazilian Town
    More Precious Than Gold: Miners in Australia Find 100 Million-Year-Old Meteorite Crater
    Tags:
    meteor, meteorite, fossils, life, Russia, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse