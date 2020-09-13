Register
16:26 GMT13 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The central smudge in the center of the image is NGC 1052-DF2, the first galaxy discovered by astronomers containing little to no dark matter

    Dark Matter Deficiency in Two Distant Galaxies May Indicate Existence of New Dark Force

    © NASA . Goddard Space Flight Center
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107371/68/1073716864_0:21:1200:696_1200x675_80_0_0_8635494d778d0a7f1cb3c758a891592e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009131080446493-dark-matter-deficiency-in-two-distant-galaxies-may-indicate-existence-of-new-dark-force/

    Dark matter doesn’t reflect, emit, or absorb light; it is invisible. Scientists don’t know what it consists of, yet it is believed that it has played a crucial role in the evolution of the universe and is thought to make up 85 percent of all matter.

    65 million light years from Earth, there are two ultra-diffuse (with extremely low luminosity) galaxies - NGC 1052-DF2 and NGC 1052-DF4. Both belong to the satellite galaxy category and orbit a massive and more luminous one - NGC 1052. Recent observations of the two galaxies have showed that they contain very little, if any, dark matter. This puzzle has challenged scientists’ understanding of how galaxies form. Now researchers from the University of California and their colleagues from Tsinghua University in Beijing claim to have solved the mystery.

    The researchers looked at two theories that predict dark matter distributions in the inner regions of galaxies as well as that explain how the overall structure of the universe emerges. The first one – CDM (cold dark matter) – predicts that dark matter particles interact weakly with ordinary matter and that they are collisionless, aside from gravity. The second theory – SIDM (self-interacting dark matter) contradicts CDM and assumes that dark matter particles have strong interactions through a new dark force and collide with each other in a galaxy’s inner halo.

    Universe
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Australian Telescope Finds ‘No Sign of Intelligent Life’ After Scanning 10 Million Star Systems

    According to a study, published on 9 September in the journal Physical Review Letters, the researchers posited that the two galaxies may be losing their mass through tidal interactions with their host galaxy NGC 1052. The scientists then ran simulations reproducing the properties of both galaxies through tidal stripping - the stripping away of material by NGC 1052. This occurs because satellite galaxies can't retain the mass that has been stripped away with their own gravitational force, so the mass is added to NGC 1052. While running the simulations, the researchers considered both the CDM and SIDM scenarios.

    According to their results, the SIDM theory forms galaxies that lack dark matter, like the two in question, more favourably than the CDM scenario.

    "Tidal mass loss could occur in both CDM and SIDM halos", said Dr Hai-Bo Yu, a researcher at the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of California, Riverside. "In CDM, the inner halo structure is 'stiff' and resilient to tidal stripping, which makes it difficult for a typical CDM halo to lose sufficient inner mass in the tidal field to accommodate observations of DF2 and DF4. In contrast, in SIDM, dark matter self-interactions could push dark matter particles from the inner to the outer regions, making the inner halo 'fluffier' and enhancing the tidal mass loss accordingly. Further, the stellar distribution becomes more diffuse", Dr Yu said.
    Tags:
    science, astronomy, dark matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse