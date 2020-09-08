‘It's Ugly and Freaking Tiny': Microsoft's ‘Smallest Xbox Ever’ Falls Short of Expectations

The two major game console companies, Sony and Microsoft, have been vying to offer the best new offering for 2020, with their highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has announced its new-generation Xbox console, the Series S, set to be released alongside its flagship Xbox Series X.

The company tweeted its announcement, saying the smaller console will cost $299, and be the “smallest Xbox ever”.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

​Over time, the Xbox has been getting gradually smaller, with both the Xbox One S and the subsequent Xbox One X also touted at the time as the company’s smallest consoles ever.

The Twitter post also confirmed the small design of the console, and graphically displayed the large circle cut into the model’s side.

​Unlike the more expensive Series X, the Series S appeared not to include a disc drive.

A disc drive is conspicuously absent from Microsoft’s “all-digital edition" of the Xbox, with players only able to purchase games over through Microsoft’s online store.

Microsoft’s announcement was perceived, in part, as a response to the recently leaked, supposedly official video that had suggested that the Xbox Series X would cost $499. Also included in that video was the then-rumoured Series S console, suggested to cost $299 price – which has now been confirmed by the company.

No details were shared by the company regarding any other changes from the Xbox Series X, or how it is so much cheaper than the rumoured price of the premium version.

Microsoft alerted fans that more information would be coming out soon.

The design of the minuscule console sparked a reaction from users on social media, with not all comments flattering.

Looks like the One S accept for a big ass black spot on the side — Lil Jet Gaming (@liljet707) September 8, 2020

Oh they recycled Braun speaker design pic.twitter.com/yx1kgzqXGV — RallyAgainstTrump (@Gangl_Gang) September 8, 2020

Besides the look, it’s ugly, it’s freaking tiny! Holy shit — me right here (@Chappy4214) September 8, 2020

​Other users found the leaked design “cute” and pledged to buy it.

Me too.. Lol gonna get one for shits and giggles. — crawdaddy (@crawdaddeo) September 8, 2020

​Some underscored that Sony was also offering a version of the PS5 without a disc drive, but found this one better.

Why is everyone here bitching about the design? It's a simplistic clean white case with a cooling vent. Still looks vastly better than that childish plastic bullshit they call the ps5. — Sleepy Charlie (@sleepycharlie07) September 8, 2020

​Others commented on the earlier leaked video itself.

Usually a fan of leaks, but this takes away a moment from Xbox employees who have been working on this for so long. — Miguel (@mjbnow) September 8, 2020

Yup. Usually I'm not a fan of leaks but no sympathy here from me. They dragged this out too long playing chicken with Sony — E_Erickson (@E_DUBBLE05) September 8, 2020

Well after the leak last night, they couldn’t hold on to it any longer. I mean, this is probably the worst kept gaming secret in a long while, maybe tied with 3D All-Stars. — Pie_Not_Lie (@Pie_Not_Lie_) September 8, 2020

​