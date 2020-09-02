Register
11:19 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Archaeologists. (File)

    Divine or Mundane? Ancient Clay Artefacts Found in Israel are No 'Face of God', Archaeologists Claim

    © AFP 2020 / ERNESTO BENAVIDES
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    805
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105398/53/1053985318_0:317:6144:3773_1200x675_80_0_0_06258275faf586564943d861b263e98b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202009021080350219-divine-or-mundane-ancient-clay-artefacts-found-in-israel-are-no-face-of-god-archaeologists-claim/

    The critics of Garfinkel's theory argue that the clay heads he focused his attention on have no markers indicating that the heads were meant to represent gods.

    A set of clay figurines discovered at the archeological sites of Khirbet Qeiyafa and Moza in Israel have become the focus of a controversy as scholars speculate whether these artefacts can be considered as representation of a “male god”, The Jerusalem Post reports.

    Earlier, Dr. Yosef Garfinkel, a veteran archeologist from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, brought forth a theory suggesting that an anthropomorphic clay head found at Khirbet Qeiyafa, along with two clay heads found at Mozaheads, that date back to the 9th or 10th century BC, may represent "a sculpted image of Y-H-W-H, the Tetragrammaton name of God in accordance with Jewish tradition", as the newspaper put it.

    Figurines allegedly depicting the face of the Hebrew God.
    © Photo : CLARA AMIT, ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY
    Figurines allegedly depicting the face of the Hebrew God.

    However, Professor Oded Lipschits, head of the Sonia and Marco Nadler Institute of Archaeology at Tel Aviv University, as well as his fellow TAU and Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists Shua Kisilevitz, Ido Koch and David S. Vanderhooft, recently savaged Garfinkel's proposal in an article published by Bible History Daily titled "Facing the Facts About the Face of God".

    The critics described Garfinkel's argument as "riddled with inaccuracies" and his methodology as disregarding "available evidence on ancient coroplastic [terracotta] art and the study of religion in ancient Israel".

    "We reject Garfinkel’s presentation of the figurative clay artifacts, his interpretative framework and the alleged metaphor of Yhwh as a seated horseman," the scholars declared, as Garfinkel previously pointed out that the concept of God riding on horseback is mentioned repeatedly in the Biblical scriptures, while several of the figurines in question appear to represent a rider on a horse.

    The archaeologists argued that, not only the aforementioned objects should not be grouped together because of their "their obvious typological, stylistic and technological differences", but also that, despite the fact that the terracotta heads were found in a "cultic context", there are no markers indicating that these heads were meant to represent gods.

    "The main methodological transgression in Garfinkel’s article is the nearly complete disregard of current scholarship on clay figurines and coroplastic art from the ancient Levant and beyond", the critics stated. "Although past mainstream interpretation considered anthropomorphic clay figurines as representations of deities, recent scholarship shows that while some clay figurines could represent deities, most served other purposes, such as votive offerings placed by worshipers or charms utilized in rituals."
    Tags:
    criticism, theory, discovery, artefacts, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse