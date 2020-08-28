Let The Good Times Roll: Polish Zoo Begins Treating Stressed Elephants With Medical Marijuana

They are the largest land animals and they can be quite dangerous (hundreds of people are killed in elephant attacks), but they are also very empathetic and capable of displaying complex feelings – they grieve and remember their loved ones many years after they pass away.

A zoo in the Polish capital Warsaw has launched what it described as a first of its kind initiative to treat stressed elephants with medical marijuana. Medical cannabis is not only used to treat humans, but also animals, like dogs and horses, but it has never been used on such giant creatures.

"It’s an attempt to find a new, natural alternative to the existing methods of combating stress, especially pharmaceutical drugs", said Agnieszka Czujkowska, the veterinarian in charge of the project, said.

Elephants herds are usually led by a matriarch (the eldest female). When a matriarch dies the stress hormone can dramatically increase in surviving elephants, who grieve for their leader. That’s the case with the three remaining African elephants at the Warsaw Zoo, who have been suffering from stress ever since the death of their matriarch Erna.

Agnieszka Czujkowska said it may take up to two years before her team gets any conclusive results about the project. Contrary to what people think, Czujkowska says, elephants won’t be smoking cannabis pipes or getting huge doses of it. The animals will be given liquid doses of Cannabidiol oil – a dozen drops two or three times a day.

"The female Fryderyka has already had a chance to try it and she didn’t say no", Czujkowska said.

If the project turns out to be successful the approach will be used on other animals at the zoo.