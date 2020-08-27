Register
21:58 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tesla Model S

    Cops Say US Tesla Driver Crashed into Police Car While Using Autopilot, Watching Movie

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Joseph Thornton / Tesla Model S Fog Lights
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105945/20/1059452028_0:107:2048:1259_1200x675_80_0_0_5c7fb3ca832579857d75536ef96fa6ad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008271080297183-cops-say-us-tesla-driver-crashed-into-police-car-while-using-autopilot-watching-movie/

    Tesla driver Devainder Goli was watching a movie and using the car’s Autopilot feature this week when the car slammed into a Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle in Nash County, North Carolina, according to authorities.

    According to The News & Observer, the crash took place Wednesday, around 13 miles outside the town of Nashville. Although both cars were totaled, no one was injured. 

    However, Goli was charged with violating the move-over law and watching television while operating a car. The move-over law requires motorists to move and switch lanes to clear space for law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers and, in some cases, disabled vehicles and tow-truck drivers.

    This is not the first time that a person has gotten into a crash while using Tesla’s Autopilot feature. For example, Joshua Brown was killed in Florida in 2016 when his car hit a tractor-trailer while in Autopilot mode, according to the Sacramento Bee. During that same year, Albert Scaglione and his son-in-law, Tim Yanke, both survived after their Tesla crashed while it was operating in Autopilot mode, according to the Detroit Free Press.

    More recently in December 2019, three crashes involving Tesla’s Autopilot killed three people, raising questions over the safety of the feature. 

    On December 29, a Tesla Model S ran a red light on a California freeway in Los Angeles, crashing into a Honda Civic and killing two people inside the Civic, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed. On December 29, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a parked fire truck on an Indiana freeway, resulting in the death of a passenger in the Tesla. On December 7, a Tesla Model 3 collided with a police cruiser on a Connecticut freeway. However, no injuries occurred as a result of that incident. 

    Tesla has stated that its Autopilot system is designed to assist and not to replace drivers. On its website, the company, which was founded by Elon Musk, writes, “Autopilot advanced safety and convenience features are designed to assist you with the most burdensome parts of driving. Autopilot introduces new features and improves existing functionality to make your Tesla safer and more capable over time.”

    “Autopilot enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.

    Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous,” the company adds.

     

    Related:

    Tesla Jostles with US Heavyweights in Market Value Amid Massive Stock Rally
    Attn: Short Sellers? Lulz as Elon Musk Peddles Brand-New Tesla ‘Short Shorts’
    Elon Musk Becomes World’s Fourth-Richest Man After Tesla Shares Hit All-Time High
    Tesla Stock Jump Puts Elon Musk Close to a $1.8 Billion Payday
    Tesla Announces Texas Site as Location of Company's New Gigafactory
    Tags:
    police, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse