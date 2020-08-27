Register
06:40 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Mammoth tusk found in Siberia in 2020

    Siberia Was Major Centre of Civilization in Ancient Times, Scientists Say

    © Photo : Siberian Federal University
    Tech
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1a/1080280829_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_670cefd49ab64d06464f48fd7ecc32f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008271080280560-siberia-was-major-centre-of-civilization-in-ancient-times-scientists-say/

    Researchers from Siberian Federal University (SibFU) and the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of SB RAS have discovered ancient artefacts during excavation works in the Ust-Kova area of the Krasnoyarsk region.

    According to the scientists, some of the artefacts, which are more than 24,000 years old, indicate that the ancient inhabitants of Siberia had a high level of technological development and sophisticated religious views. This suggests that the region was a major centre of civilization in the Paleolithic era. The research results were published in Archaeological Research in Asia scientific journal.

    According to scientists, the pieces of ancient art indicate the nature of emerging religious beliefs and clarify the evolution and origin of Northern Eurasian ancient technologies, as well as show who the first inhabitants of Siberia maintained contact with.

    The authors of the research point out that scientists have been studying the multi-layered site of ancient people in the area of the flooded Ust-Kova village in Krasnoyarsk Territory for more than 50 years.

    "The research team has conducted a detailed microscopic analysis of each object, including two figurines carved from mammoth ivory, to see traces of the tools used to make them. The research was conducted under the guidance of Lyudmila Lobova, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor at the Department of Archeology and Ethnography of Novosibirsk State University,” Nikolai Drozdov, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor at SibFU’s Department of Russian History, said.

    Drozdov said that having processed microscopic images of a mammoth figurine made from a large ivory fragment, the researchers managed to restore the ivory processing technology used by ancient craftsmen.

    "The ivory processing methods and techniques used by Ust-Kova inhabitants make these artefacts similar to ancient pieces of art found at the Mal’ta Site on the Belaya River in the Irkutsk region," the scientist noted.

    According to the researchers, this proves the existence of cultural and technological ties between the ancient inhabitants of Siberia, who had established river communication.

    "The found mammoth figure is painted on both sides: one side is red, the other is black. This indicates that the ancient people had religious views associated with life and cosmic ideas, because red is the colour of blood and life, while black means darkness and death," Nikolai Drozdov said.

    According to the scientists, at the SB RAS in Krasnoyarsk, they are currently studying with spectral analysis methods the technology of making such paints.

    It’s already known that the ancient craftsmen used ocher to create red shades, manganese and magnesium for burgundy colours, and wormwood and sedge juice for dark blue, the researchers said.

    According to the scientists, next they will be studying rock paintings of the Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Ages in the Motyginsky region of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in Khakassia and Tyva. Archaeologists plan to conduct a detailed study of the composition of the paints used for rock art.

    The researchers said that among the other artefacts found in Ust-Kova are of great interest as well. Among them is an 18,000 year-old graphic image of a horse made on a mammoth tusk plate, the first one f its kind seen in Siberia.

    "Apart from numerous pendants, beads, fragments of bracelets, elongated buttons and painted rings, these works have maintained good condition. They are unique and are of great importance not only for Russian but also for global archaeology,” Drozdov said.

    The authors of the study point out that, in addition to artefacts from the Ust-Kova site in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, there are other interesting finds relating to ancient cultures.

    "For example, an 18,000-year-old bone with point spiral-like images. Most likely, the ancient Siberians used it as a solar-lunar calendar,” Nikolai Drozdov said.

    According to the scientists, a Bronze Age shaman’s grave was discovered at the site of the Boguchanskaya hydroelectric power station more than 50 years ago. Two anthropomorphic mammoth tusk figurines were also found there; in their eyes, they had beads of white pyrophyllite, which is concentrated in Western Asia.

    Such artefacts, experts believe, along with those found in Denisova Cave in Altai, prove that the peoples who inhabited Siberia in the Stone Age were highly developed and were in no way inferior to their contemporaries from the territories of modern China, Spain and France.

    Tags:
    Siberian Federal University, science, mammoth, Siberia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Flush and Don't Flash: Transparent Public Toilets Hit Tokyo Streets
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse