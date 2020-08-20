Register
14:16 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Alcohol

    Now Your Smartphone Can Know if You're Drunk and Tell Others You’ve Had One Too Many

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105276/86/1052768673_0:99:1920:1179_1200x675_80_0_0_b02853ef38a0fd0907477e04df7fa4dd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008201080228331-now-your-smartphone-can-know-if-youre-drunk-and-tell-others-youve-had-one-too-many/

    Researchers admit that such applications could be used to tell authorities or other third parties when you have been drinking.

    Are you worried that your mobile phone apps are giving away too much about your habits? US university researchers have found a way to use smartphones to tell if you’re drunk.

    A team at the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania used the accelerometers in smartphones, the sensor commonly used for pedometers and to tell when you turn the screen sideways, to tell if you’re walking unsteadily.

    The team led by Brian Suffoletto gave 22 test subjects enough vodka to get them well over the legal driving limit, New Scientist reports.

    Once the volunteers reached a breath alcohol level of 0.2 per cent, more than double the 0.8 per cent US limit, they strapped smartphones to their lower backs to measure their gait as they walked ten steps in a straight line and back again.

    The breathalyser and walking tests were repeated hourly for seven hours to see if detected changes in gait matched alcohol levels. The team found they could predict if subjects were over the limit with 90 per cent accuracy based on the phone accelerometer data.

    Suffoletto stressed the safety applications of the research, pointing out that his team had previously found half of the test subjects cannot tell if they are over the limit or not.

    “It could be used by individuals who want an alert when they are showing signs of impairment,” he said

    “It could alert someone who may not recognise the impairment and prevent them from driving their car when they are [drunk].”

    But the scientist admitted that the technology could be used by third parties to snoop on individuals’ drinking habits, raising the prospect of police, motor insurers or employers monitoring them remotely.

    “If someone wanted to go through the effort to process and analyse it, they could probably make inferences about changes in walking patterns,” Suffoletto said.

    But he insisted that without concrete evidence such as a breathalyser or blood test, “it would be a leap” to prove that someone was drunk based only on their ability to walk steadily.

    Twitter users were quick to react to the story with a mix of humour and privacy worries.

    Tags:
    app, alcohol, drinks, smartphone
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse