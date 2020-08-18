Register
11:18 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An artist’s rendering of the most distant quasar

    Heartbeat in Space: Cosmic Gas Cloud That Blinks in Mysterious Sync Spotted by Scientists

    © Flickr / European Southern Observatory
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008181080204167-heartbeat-in-space-cosmic-gas-cloud-that-blinks-in-mysterious-sync-spotted-by-scientists/

    Scientists had been sifting through years of observational data accumulated by NASA's Fermi gamma-ray space telescope, as they detected an unusual rhythm pattern, or “heartbeat”, in a system about 15,000 light years away from Earth.

    Scientists have spotted a mysterious gamma-ray heartbeat emitted by a seemingly inconspicuous cosmic gas cloud.

    Further studies by the team, led by DESY Humboldt Fellow Jian Li and ICREA Professor Diego F. Torres from Spain’s Institute of Space Sciences (IEEC-CSIC) showed that cloud in the constellation Aquila was pulsing in sync with the rhythm of a neighboring black hole, hinting to a connection between the two objects.

    The team, which also involved scientists from DESY (Germany), ICE (Spain), Nanjing University (China), the US Naval Research Laboratory (USA) and Purple Mountain observatory (China) published their reportGamma-ray heartbeat powered by the microquasar SS 433” on17 August in the journal Nature Astronomy.

    The scientists had been going over ten years’ worth of data from NASA’s Fermi gamma-ray space telescope as they studied the so-called microquasar.

    The latter is a smaller version of a quasar - a compact region around a stellar black hole with a mass several times larger than its companion star.

    As matter is sucked from the companion star, an accretion disk is formed around the black hole.

    ​The system observed by the team, named SS 433, is located some 15 000 light-years away in the Milky Way.

    Its giant star is some 30 times the mass of our Sun and the black hole boasts about 10 to 20 solar masses.

    ​As the two orbit around each other within a period of 13 days, the black hole sucks matter from the star.

    According to Jian Li, before it plunges into the black hole, the material accumulates in an accretion disc, which swirls like water before slipping through the drain of a bathtub.”

    “However, a part of that matter does not fall down the drain but shoots out at high speed in two narrow jets in opposite directions above and below the rotating accretion disk,” says the scientist.

    The jet’s high-speed particles, coupled with its powerful magnetic fields, produce X-rays and gamma rays.
    Accordingly, the research states that the disc sways, like a “spinning top slanted on a table.”

    This “precession” of the black hole’s jets lasts about 162 days.

    Surroundings of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the active galaxy NGC 3783 in the southern constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur)
    © AFP 2020 / EUROPEAN SOUTHERN OBSERVATORY
    Surroundings of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the active galaxy NGC 3783 in the southern constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur)

    Analysis showed that a gamma-ray signal being emitted with the same period – “in sync” – was coming from an area far from the micro quasar’s jets.

    Noted as Fermi J1913+0515 by the scientists, this region pointed the team to the gas cloud whose pulsing emissions seemed to be powered by the microquasar.

    “Finding such an unambiguous connection via timing, about 100 light years away from the micro quasar, not even along the direction of the jets is as unexpected as amazing… But how the black hole can power the gas cloud’s heartbeat is unclear to us,” says Li.

    Suggested explanations were direct periodic illumination by the jet, which was dismissed as unlikely.

    Another idea is based on the impact of fast protons produced at the ends of the jets or near the black hole, and injected into the cloud. The particles produce gamma rays as they hit the gas.

    It has also been suggested that protons might be part of an outflow of fast particles from the edge of the accretion disc.

    As subsequent observations are required to explain the origins of the bizarre gamma-ray heartbeat of the system, the team hope that it might provide a testbed for their ideas on “cosmic-ray production and propagation near micro quasars” in the years to come.

    Related:

    Lurking Cloaked Black Hole Found Shrouded by Gas Cloud in Early Universe
    Scientists Discover Origin of Mysterious Gamma Ray Bursts
    Gamma Ray Explosion on the Surface of a Hot Dead Star Captured by Radio Telescopes
    Scientists Detect Mysterious Movement of Gas Clouds in Centre of Milky Way
    Tags:
    quasars, microquasar, Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, NASA, NASA, NASA, gamma ray
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse