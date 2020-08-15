Ariane 5 Rocket Heads to Space to Deliver Two Satellites Into Orbit - Video

The Ariane 5 rocket will place two communication satellites into orbit, a Galaxy 30/Mission Extension Vehicle-2 for INTELSAT, and the BSAT-4b for MAXAR and the Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation (B-SAT), along with one life-extension vehicle (Mission Extension Vehicle-2 or 'MEV-2'), from the Guiana Space Center.
The launch, originally set to take place in late July, was scrubbed due to a red signal on a fuel tank sensor during countdown. Later, the 14 August launch date was postponed due to weather conditions.
The mission marks Arianespace's fifth flight in 2020, of 253 missions to date. The company has provided commercial launch services since its foundation in 1980.
