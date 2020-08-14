Archaeologists Discover Belongings of Moscow Elite in Kremlin Dating Back to 14th Century

Russian archaeologists have discovered belongings of the Moscow elite dating back to the 14th century. Among the findings are religious as well as household items and a unique collection of military equipment, which includes 30 fragments of body armour, arrowheads, and a piece of a helmet.
Additionally, the scientists have discovered coins dating back to the rule of Grand Prince of Moscow Vasily Dmitriyeich, who reigned over the capital of the then Grand Duchy from 1389 to 1425, and a lead seal used to mark goods coming to Moscow from other countries, including from Europe.
"The findings tell us about the cultural make-up of Moscow in the 14th-20th centuries and about the elite that lived back then in the Kremlin", read a statement posted by the Institute of Archaeology at the Russian Academy of Sciences on its website.
The archaeologists say they plan to conduct excavations until the end of September.
