Register
11:34 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion on the coronavirus outbreak and storm preparedness at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., Friday, July 31, 2020

    Chinese Media Slams "Theft" of TikTok as Trump Says US Treasury May Take Cut of Sale to Microsoft

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    161
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080040770_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_86510288814735296dfdef5281ee66ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202008041080053152-chinese-media-slams-theft-of-tiktok-as-trump-says-us-treasury-may-take-cut-of-sale-to-microsoft/

    The state-owned media made the comments amid fresh threats from Washington to ban the world's largest startup as tensions spike in the ongoing US trade war with China, with the editorial stating Beijing could retaliate with its own measures if the acquisition was forced.

    Beijing will not accept accept the "theft" of a Chinese tech firm and could take measures against Washington if the latter forced the proposed acquisition, China Daily said in an editorial early this week.

    The editorial accused the Trump administration of "shilly-shallying" by punishing Chinese firms for a "perceived wrongdoing", followed by officials stating that such punishments may not take place and the US president later spiking tensions by promising to "make good on his threat" to achieve Washington's aims.

    “China will by no means accept the ‘theft’ of a Chinese technology company, and it has plenty of ways to respond if the administration carries out its planned smash and grab. With competitiveness now dependent on the ability to collect and use data, it offers an either-or choice of submission or mortal combat in the tech realm," it said.

    The strong comments come as talks between TikTok's US branch and Microsoft Corp have stalled as both have urged clarity on the White House's position, the Wall Street Journal reported. US president Donald Trump also threatened to ban the Chinese company if it failed to ink the deal by 15 September.

    Tech Advocate Cries Foul After Trump Says US Could Take "Substantial Portion" Of TikTok Sale

    The news comes as Trump said in a phone call with Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella that he demanded the US Treasury receive a "substantial portion" of the TikTok sale, according to media reports.

    "The United States should get a very large percentage of that price, because we're making it possible. It would come from the sale, which nobody else would be thinking about but me, but that's the way I think, and I think it's very fair," Trump said.

    But MIT Technology Review reporter, Charlotte Jee, slammed Trump's comments as "pretty astonishing" and said his "extraordinary behaviour" was a major reversal in his administration's push to scrutinise Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon (GAFA) and other big tech firms in the US.

    "It is extraordinary behaviour as well because last week we had lawmakers in the US trying to look at whether tech companies are too big and now we've got Trump trying to make one of them even bigger so it is a really, really bizarre situation to be in," she told the BBC's Today programme.

    The news comes after UK media said that ByteDance could move its headquarters to London, with British officials stating it would be "absurd" to deny the Chinese company a place in the UK capital.

    TikTok owner Bytdance came under fire in July from US lawmakers in late July after, who accused the social media platform of collecting data for the Chinese government, echoing similar government accusations against Huawei Technologies.

    Trump could potentially add TikTok to the same entity list as Huawei, ZTE and 70 further Chinese tech companies, forcing US companies to bar the platform from their app services. Beijing and ByteDance have sharply denied Washington's claims.

    Related:

    Pompeo Claims TikTok-Using Americans’ Data Being Fed ‘Directly to the Chinese Communist Party’
    TikTok Owner ByteDance May Relocate HQ From Beijing to London, UK Gov't Set to Approve Deal - Report
    ‘Economic Gangsterism’: US Enables TikTok Buyout to Smash App Busting ‘Myth’ of Repressive China
    US Goal Was Not to Force Sale of TikTok US, But Ban App, China's ByteDance Says in Internal Letter
    Tags:
    acquisition, Beijing, China, Social media, ban, US-China trade war, TikTok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse