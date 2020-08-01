Tribute to Underworld? Ancient Stone Monuments Found in Mexico's Highlands

A peculiar discovery was made by archaeologists in Mexico's State of Puebla, where a pair of stone monuments that were apparently made hundreds of years ago were found by archaeologists on top of the Cerro de Peña mountain, the Daily Express reports.
According to the newspaper, researchers believe that the site in question, which “would have also once had seven pyramids” and a court for playing a ball game known as pelota, was built by the Zapotec civilization that thrived in the highlands of what eventually became today's Mexico over two thousand years ago.
The findings include two etched stone panels and a number of smaller carved stones, with one of the carvings depicting "an intricate figure with horns and claws wearing a loincloth".
José Alfredo Arellanes, from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History reportedly said that 87 glyphs have been discovered so far at the site, with the newspaper adding that the carvings at the most recent finds “suggests they may have been dedicated to the god of the underworld”.
While scientists continue to analyze the discoveries, residents of a nearby village who were apparently the first to stumble upon the site, reportedly said that they were proud to have helped make this discovery.
