Ariane 5 Rocket With 2 Satellites Lifts Off From Guiana Space Centre - Video

Arianespace launches two communication satellites into space on Friday, marking the company's fifth launch in 2020. The launching company will place into orbit a Galaxy 30/Mission Extension Vehicle-2 for Intelsat, and a BSAT-4b for Maxar and the Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation.
"With this 253rd Ariane mission, Arianespace once again serves the ambitions of leading satellite operators by contributing to the improvement of life on Earth", Arianespace said in a promotional news release regarding the mission.
Arianespace is a France-based company offering a wide number of heavy-lift and solid-fuel commercial space launch services.
