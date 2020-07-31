Register
09:13 GMT31 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nurses care for a patient in an Intensive Care ward treating victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, Britain, May 22, 2020

    Confusion & Abdominal Pain: New Study Identifies COVID-19 'Types' Based on Symptoms

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1f/1080021663_0:0:3490:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_15af66ce555a31b8b9e0e9b6a7b77a53.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007311080021745-confusion--abdominal-pain-new-study-identifies-covid-19-types-based-on-symptoms/

    With more than 17 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, fever and the loss of smell and cough are now believed to be one of the most common indicators of the disease resulting from the virus. Still, not all of COVID-19 patients actually display these signs.

    British researchers classified six “types” of COVID-19 based on a cluster of symptoms, according to a non-peer-reviewed study published by MedRxiv. The team from King’s College London suggested that a model resulting from this type of classification helped them to predict the risk of hospitalisation requirement and respiratory support for a patient, as each of the clusters differed in the severity of the disease.

    Using a machine learning algorithm, researchers analysed data from around 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 patients across the UK and US who were regularly reporting their symptoms through the tracking app in March and April. The algorithm was later tested on 1,000 users in the UK, US and Sweden.

    The study argued that while all people involved in the study experienced symptoms of headache and loss of smell, other signs seemed quite uncommon to scientists, including confusion or abdominal pain, despite being actually “hallmarks” of the most severe forms of COVID-19.

    The six clusters identified by the team are the following:

    1. ‘Flu-like’ with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever.
    2. ‘Flu-like’ with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.
    3. Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.
    4. Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.
    5. Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain.
    6. Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain.

    Researchers later added that skin rash has also now been identified as one of the key COVID-19 symptoms, but it was not seen as one when the data was gathered for the analysis and is currently unclear how it fits into these clusters.

    Still, it was concluded by the team that only 1.5% of people in the first cluster required breathing support in the end, in comparison to 19.8% of people in cluster six. Nearly 50% of people in the last cluster were hospitalised, a measure that was required for only 16% of people who fell into the first grouping. In general, people in the last three identified clusters tended to be “older and frailer”, the scientists note, and had pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, or were overweight.

    The team then developed a model with information about the patient and his or her symptoms experienced in the last five days to determine which cluster the person fell into.

    According to them, this helped them to better predict whether they would require more serious medical support than existing models, which are purely based on age, sex, pre-existing conditions and BMI.

    The resulting model could thus help to identify “early warning” signs for those who would potentially need more serious help, researchers note, as most people in need of respiratory support arrive at the hospital 13 days after they start experiencing the first symptoms.

    “These findings have important implications for care and monitoring of people who are most vulnerable to severe COVID-19”, said one of the study’s authors, Dr. Claire Steves. “If you can predict who these people are at day five, you have time to give them support and early interventions such as monitoring blood oxygen and sugar levels, and ensuring they are properly hydrated - simple care that could be given at home, preventing hospitalisations and saving lives.”

    This study has been pre-printed now but has yet to be peer-reviewed.

    Tags:
    Sweden, United States, hospitalization, diabetes, respiratory problems, King's College London, United Kingdom, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse