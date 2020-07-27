Russia to Create Several Space Robots, Only One to Be Sent to ISS, Designer Says

"We will be producing two or three copies of Teledroid: the final one, which will go to space, its exact copy, which will stay on Earth, and several intermediate variants, that are necessary to fine-tune the technology. I do not rule out that one of the final copies could be destroyed during multiple tests", Dudorov said.
In February 2020, it was reported that the stages of conceptual and engineering design had been concluded. The robot is said to be launched in 2024.
The space robot will be placed on a manipulator that will carry it between modules of the International Space Station.
The Teledroid project is working on creating an anthropomorphic robot without legs to work on the International Space Station's surface.
