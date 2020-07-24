Register
12:09 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bill Gates

    ‘Who is the Bad Guy Here’: Bill Gates on Whether He Plotted COVID-19 Pandemic

    © CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    125
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079974527_0:77:1201:752_1200x675_80_0_0_c8f15e9223951b110f13e412899578bd.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007241079974510-who-is-the-bad-guy-here-bill-gates-on-whether-he-plotted-covid-19-pandemic/

    The tech billionaire, who has donated massively to vaccine development, has been the subject of conspiracy talk over his role in the coronavirus pandemic.

    Bill Gates has staunchly denied theories that accused him of being behind the COVID-19 outbreak.

    The Microsoft founder blamed the spread of the theories on penchant for “titillating” information on social media.

    Another reason was the sense of uncertainty the virus has created, Gates told CNN on Thursday: “People [are] looking for a very simple explanation, who is the bad guy here. A lot of it has been connected to politics, more in the US than in other locations.”

    “Our foundation has given more money to buy vaccines to save lives than any group,” he added. “So you just turn that around. You say, OK, we’re making money and we’re trying to kill people with vaccines or by inventing something. And at least it’s true, we’re associated with vaccines, but you actually have sort of flipped the connection.”

    Gates has been the target of conspiracy theories long before the COVID-19 pandemic (there have been unproven assumptions that he was involved in the spread of the Zika virus in 2015, apparently stemming from his donations to development and testing of genetically-modified mosquitoes).

    The coronavirus has again put Gates in the headlines, with numerous posts on social media platforms and in mobile messengers accusing the billionaire philanthropist of trying to track the population through vaccination.

    One post, which was shared over 16,000 times, falsely claimed that Gates was a partner in the Wuhan virus lab, and another falsely quoted a French specialist in infectious diseases as urging Africans “not to take Bill Gates vaccine” against the coronavirus.

    A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released in May showed 28 percent of Americans believe that Gates plans to use a COVID-19 vaccine as a way to implant microchips in people and track their movements.

    There has been no evidence to support the microchip theory, which is based on his support for the use of digital IDs for vaccination.

    The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $1.6 billion to the Gavi vaccine alliance and an additional $100 million to a fund created to finance the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries.

    Confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 15,500,000 worldwide, with more than 9.5 million recoveries and 633,000 deaths reported as of Friday, according to data monitored by Johns Hopkins University.

    There are currently no approved vaccines for the coronavirus. There are more than 160 vaccines under development, with 27 already undergoing human trials.

    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Bill Gates, Microsoft
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse