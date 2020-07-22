Tesla Announces Texas Site as Location of Company's New Gigafactory

During the company's earnings call on Wednesday, Musk revealed that the area for the factory will be around 2,000 acres and will be about 15 minutes from downtown Austin. The Gigafactory will be powered by renewable energy and will aim to attain net zero energy.
“We’re going to make it a factory that is going to be stunning it’s right on the Colorado River. So we’re actually going to have to have a boardwalk over you, hiking, biking trail," Musk said.
"It's right on the Colorado River. So we're actually going to have, we're going to have a boardwalk where there'll be a hiking, biking trail. It's going to basically be an ecological paradise – birds in the trees, butterflies, fish in the stream. And it will be open to the public as well," Musk added.
The new factory will assemble the Cybertruck and the Tesla Model Y production for the eastern US. The Cybertruck is an all-electric, battery-powered, commercial vehicle.
Musk also said that Tesla will continue to grow in Fremont, California. The Tesla Model S and the Model X will be manufactured in California for global deliveries while the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model Y will be manufactured for North America.
