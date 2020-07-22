Register
07:05 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. Buzz Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. Photo was made by a 16mm movie camera inside the lunar module, shooting at one frame per second

    Apollo 11: Richard Nixon Reads ‘Moon Disaster’ Speech in Deepfake Video

    © AP Photo / NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107009/68/1070096846_0:293:3000:1980_1200x675_80_0_0_67574f6d034c869cba8eebf583cc38b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007221079950407-apollo-11-richard-nixon-reads-moon-disaster-speech-in-deepfake-video/

    It’s 18 July 1969, and Richard Nixon spreads the solemn news: the Apollo 11 moon landing has gone tragically wrong. This is what MIT researchers want you to see in their convincing doctored video, which features a speech that was never actually delivered.

    AI experts have created a video of President Nixon announcing the death of the Apollo 11 astronauts following a failed moon landing attempt.

    The 7-minute video, titled ‘In Event of Moon Disaster’, features actual NASA footage which was edited to create the impression that there had been a disaster aboard the Apollo 11 spacecraft.

    An AI-powered President Nixon then pays tribute to Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin, the two astronauts who walked on the moon.

    “Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace,” Nixon says.

    “These brave men, Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin, know that there is no hope for their recovery. But they also know that there is hope for mankind in their sacrifice.”

    Nixon’s remarks in the video were taken from the actual contingency speech prepared by his speechwriter William Safire in the event that the lunar touchdown attempt was a failure.

    Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology created an AI-synthesised voice of Nixon using deep learning techniques and replicated his facial expressions using dialogue replacement technology.

    Their goal was to alert viewers to the dangers of so-called deepfakes – manipulated videos and audios which appear to show events that never happened.

    “This alternative history shows how new technologies can obfuscate the truth around us, encouraging our audience to think carefully about the media they encounter daily,” said project co-leader Francesca Panetta, creative director at the MIT Center for Advanced Virtuality.

    Her colleague Halsey Burgun, a fellow at the MIT Open Documentary Lab, added: “It’s our hope that this project will encourage the public to understand that manipulated media plays a significant role in our media landscape, and that with further understanding and diligence we can all reduce the likelihood of being unduly influenced by it.”

    ‘In Event of Moon Disaster’ premiered last year at several physical art installations which reproduced 1960s-era living rooms. It has been selected by several film festivals and received the 2019 Mozilla Creative Media Award.

    The technology has begun to see use in entertainment and on social media and is expanding into education and healthcare, but has also come under scrutiny over the threat of widespread misinformation it poses to society.

    Last year, an anonymous developer presented the app DeepNude, which “undressed” women in photos in just a couple of clicks. The app shut down soon afterwards because of unexpected traffic.

    The first federal law related to deepfakes in the United States was signed last December as part of the annual defence bill. It required the government to notify Congress of foreign deepfake-disinformation activities targeting US elections and established a competition to encourage the research or commercialisation of deepfake-detection technologies.

    Tags:
    MIT, Deepfakes, moon landing, Richard Nixon, Apollo 11
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse