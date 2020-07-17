Register
14:14 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Luna-25

    Russia’s Trailblazing Lunar Lander Mission to be Launch-Tested With US Equipment

    © Sputnik / Ilya Bogachev
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105657/24/1056572498_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_429c0c6544d3de2a3df248c512fd5efe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007171079914906-russias-trailblazing-lunar-lander-mission-to-be-launch-tested-by-us-equipment/

    The involvement of foreign countries in the ambitious Russian lunar mission is not limited to testing equipment. A lunar mass spectrometer manufactured jointly with Switzerland will be installed on board the Luna-25 to study probes of lunar soil.

    The launch readiness of equipment installed on Luna-25, the first lunar lander mission from the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) in the country’s modern history, is to be assessed with the help of US and European equipment, according to the procurement website of its manufacturer, the Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association, one of Russia's leading space enterprises within Roscosmos.

    According to the technical requirement specifications for the alignment of structures along the axis for the "Luna-Glob" project, four spherical reflectors are to be purchased in Switzerland, and 250 magnetic base holders from the US.

    ​The need to resort to foreign equipment for testing the Russian lunar station was explained by a lack of Russian analogues, according to the manufacturer.

    The involvement of foreign countries in the ambitious Russian lunar mission is not limited to testing equipment. A lunar mass spectrometer manufactured jointly with Switzerland will be installed on board the Luna-25 to study lunar soil.

    When Luna-25 lands on the Moon, it will image the terrain using a European Pilot-D camera built specifically for landing by the European Space Agency (ESA).

    A Luna-26 orbiter is scheduled to be sent to lunar orbit two years after Luna-25, to make remote scientific measurements and, potentially act as a communications relay for the next lander mission.

    The currently targeted launch date for Luna-25 is 1 October 2021, with the flight to the moon expected to take between 4.5 and 5.5 days.

    Luna-25 expected to land near the lunar South Pole, with developers aiming to test soft landing technology in the moon's polar region.

    ​The main landing site is to the north of the lunar impact crater Boguslavsky, near the southern lunar limb. A backup landing site is southwest of the Mansini crater.

    ​The device will spend another five days in lunar orbit.

    The project is part of the Luna-Glob Moon exploration programme by Roscosmos, with the aim of progressing toward the creation of a fully robotic lunar base. Eventually, the programme will continue with crewed lunar missions.

    ​Later this decade, Luna-26 will reportedly map the moon's surface, and Luna-27 will study the lunar regolith, the rock and dust that cover the moon's surface, after landing with a European piloting system.

    "Overall we are fairly confident that the objectives involving Luna-26 and Luna-27 will be met in 2024 and 2025, respectively," said Vladimir Kolmykov, head of the Lavochkin Scientific and Production Association, which oversees the development of interplanetary robots.

    Related:

    Roscosmos Approves Luna-25 Space Station Model in Moon Exploration Project
    US Media Doubts Russia’s Ability to Return to the Moon in Near Future
    Russia's Roscosmos Says Ready to Discuss Moon Exploration With NASA
    Russia Wants to Unlock 4.5 Billion Year Old Secret by Gathering Soil Samples From Across the Moon
    Tags:
    lunar base, Luna-Glob, Russia, Russia, Russia, moon mission, moon mission, moon, moon, Moon, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse