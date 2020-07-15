Register
13:12 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Illustration from Samsung presentation outlining the company's vision of 6G.

    Samsung Reveals Timeframe for 6G Rollout, Touts Technologies Straight Out of Science Fiction

    © Photo : Screengrab of Samsung presentation
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0f/1079891453_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_40fae4cd643ef8c6e0bda70bc5b9b6d8.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007151079891941-samsung-reveals-timeframe-for-6g-rollout-touts-technologies-straight-out-of-science-fiction/

    With much of the world still moving to introduce 5G, the fifth generation technology standard for cellular networks and high speed internet caught up in the US-China economic war, some futurists are already looking for the next big thing in the field of digital mobile connectivity.

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has presented its estimate on the timing of the unveiling of 6G, predicting that the standard may begin to appear as soon as 2028, with mass commercialization expected to start around a decade from now, in 2030.

    In a corporate white paper presented on Tuesday, Samsung promised that the technology would take the existing ‘internet of things’ applications envisioned under 5G – including everything from autonomous vehicles to remote controlled robots and home appliances connected to the internet, to the next level, bringing “the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of life.”

    “While 5G commercialization is still in its initial stage, it’s never too early to start preparing for 6G because it typically takes around 10 years from the start of research to commercialization of a new generation of communications technology,” Sunghyun Choi, head of Samsung’s Advanced Communications Research Center, was quoted as saying.

    “We’ve already launched the research and development of 6G technologies by building upon the experience and ability we have accumulated from working on multiple generations of communications technology, including 5G. Going forward, we are committed to leading the standardization of 6G in collaboration with various stakeholders across industry, academia and government fields, the company official added.

    Samsung’s 6G vision outlines a number of futuristic concepts, from the wide-spread use of internet connectivity by machines and AI, to the ability to display human-sized volumetric holograms at presently unfathomable speeds of several terabits a second, to 16k virtual reality, and other technologies which remain in their infancy today in comparison to the company’s projections.

    Naturally given the subject matter, Samsung sees internet speed and reliability as 6G’s core feature, suggesting that while 5G has been designed for a 20 gigabyte per second peak data rate, for 6G it’s expected to reach 1,000 gigabytes per second, “and a user experienced data rate of 1Gbps.”

    At this stage, Samsung is hoping to achieve these speeds using the terahertz radio spectrum, which will require an even denser array of antennas than 5G, as well as improved radio spectral efficiency.

    A telecommunications mast damaged by fire is seen in Sparkhill, masts have in recent days been vandalised amid conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5G masts, Birmingham, Britain, April 6, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    Never Mind The B****cks: Google To Censor COVID-19 5G Conspiracies Amid String Of UK Mast Attacks
    Along with Samsung, Chinese tech giants Huawei and Xiaomi, as well as Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson, are also working on 6G. Samsung expects the international standardization of 6G to start next year.

    Mobile providers began the deployment of the 5G cellular network standard in 2019, with 224 operators in 88 countries carrying out testing or building networks, and South Korea, China, and the US leading the world in adoption. The construction of 5G has been complicated by the broader US-China trade conflict, with Washington pressuring allies against the use of 5G infrastructure by Chinese firms such as Huawei on the grounds that it will be used by China’s Communist Party to spy on the West. Beijing has dismissed such claims and accused the US of using unfair trade practices.

    Related:

    Competitor for Huawei? Samsung Says it Could Build UK's New 5G Network
    Metal Strip Inside Medical Mask Not '5G Antenna Killer', Here’s Why
    Britain Moves to Ban Huawei From Role in Country’s 5G Network Amid US Pressure
    Huawei Focused on Customer Needs, Trust 'More Important Than Ever', VP Says Amid UK 5G Decision
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse