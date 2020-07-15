Register
12:31 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The full moon rises behind holiday lights on Thanksgiving in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018

    NASA Touts ‘Solid’ Ties with Russia as Roscosmos Chief Dismisses US Artemis Project as ‘Political’

    © AP Photo / Orlin Wagner
    Tech
    Get short URL
    320
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107031/61/1070316106_0:303:3214:2110_1200x675_80_0_0_e0ecf404c9d3baf69482a679022f5fe0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202007151079891391-nasa-touts-solid-ties-with-russia-as-roscosmos-chief-dismisses-us-artemis-project-as-political/

    As multiple nations have unveiled ambitious plans to take humanity back to the Moon, earlier this month the Trump administration unveiled its so-called ‘Artemis Accords’ principles for Moon exploration, subsequently described by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin as a “political project” and likened to the US invasion of countries back on Earth.

    NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on 14 July he was still hoping for support from Russia in implementing the ambitious US Artemis lunar program, reported Reuters.

    The American space agency has been in talks about it building an airlock for the Lunar Gateway, a small space station in orbit around the Moon - a key piece of the American “Artemis” program.

    Speaking in an interview with the agency Bridenstine emphasized that “the relationship between NASA and Roscosmos is solid” and vowed that international partners would be granted a key role in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s plan to bring humans to the surface of the Moon by 2024 and install a space outpost in lunar orbit.

    Apollo 11Launch Projected on Washington Monument for Anniversary of the 50th Moon Landing
    © Photo : Instagram/mikewusa
    Apollo 11Launch Projected on Washington Monument for Anniversary of the 50th Moon Landing
    “I’ve got a good relationship with Dmitri Rogozin, so I’m hopeful that there are opportunities for us to continue to collaborate,” said Bridenstine, referring to the general director of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.

    The comment by the NASA administrator follows an interview with Rogozin in Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda on Monday, where he likened the US lunar project to NATO.

    “It's more of a political project for the US now… With the lunar project, we are witnessing the departure of our American partners from the principles of cooperation and mutual support that have developed with the ISS… Frankly speaking, we are not interested in participating in such a project,” said Rogozin.
    Apollo 11
    © AFP 2020 / NASA
    Apollo 11

    Earlier in May, Rogozin responded to leaked reports of the US administration’s new international pact, the “Artemis Accords”, which would allegedly provide a framework under international law for companies to own the resources they extract from the moon.

    The head of Roscosmos branded the suggested American plans of "moon mining" and creating "safety zones" on Earth's natural satellite as a “political project” and an “invasion method" that sought to "head to the goal" no matter who may be against it, drawing parallels with the US presence in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    Apollo 11
    © AP Photo /
    Apollo 11

    Later, on 15 May the Trump administration unveiled the Artemis Accords, containing the “bedrock principles” of its Artemis program, which aims to land two astronauts near the lunar south pole in 2024 and establish a “sustainable human presence on and around the moon by 2028”.

    The US said it welcomed agreements with “like-minded” countries to help build a long-term presence on the moon.

    "International space agencies that join NASA in the Artemis program will do so by executing bilateral Artemis Accords agreements, which will describe a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy," NASA officials wrote in a statement.

     

    Related:

    Elon Musk, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Exchange Troll Remarks Amid Starship Rocket Reveal
    NASA Astronauts and Russian Cosmonaut Perform Habitability Test of Crew Dragon Capsule
    Russia Wants to Unlock 4.5 Billion Year Old Secret by Gathering Soil Samples From Across the Moon
    Roscosmos Head Rogozin Compares Reported US Lunar 'Artemis Accords' With Iraq, Afghanistan Invasions
    Tags:
    ARTEMIS, Jim Bridenstine, Dmitry Rogozin, Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos, Roscosmos, NASA, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse